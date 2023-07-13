What’s Your Poison? Environmental Health Part 2—Detoxing Your Body

× Expand Illustration by Ali Bachmann Digestive detox

When Sally came to me to help with her GI symptoms, she also indicated that she had become extremely sensitive to medications and was very nervous about an upcoming surgical procedure. She hadn’t always been so sensitive. She also noticed she could no longer enjoy even a single glass of wine without feeling awful the next day. This was a red flag for me that her detox pathways were overloaded.

The last column, “Environmental Health Part 1” (April Shepherd Express) brought attention to the risk we all face from the pervasive toxicants in our environment, most of which escape our attention. Many common modern day health issues are linked to these toxic insults our bodies accumulate over time with most of us carrying a significant toxin overload. Proactively eliminating toxin exposure where possible is the first crucial step. In part 2, Environmental Health Part 2—Detoxing Your Body we will explore what else might be done to support your body’s natural capacity to rid your body of toxins.

Toxins move through enzymatic pathways and physiologic processes occurring within cells and organs, ultimately leaving the body through sweat, urine and poop. When overloaded, we naturally sequester toxins, mostly in fat (including our brain). A detox protocol is designed to proactively support these pathways, pushing toxins out. There is a strategy; mobilizing sequestered toxins prior to doing foundational work, or going too fast, may overwhelm your system, thwarting your efforts and causing significant unpleasant symptoms.

The following represents broad strokes in the steps involved in an optimal approach to detoxing.

Eliminate toxins going “in.” When you start moving toxins around the body during a detox effort—adding more can overwhelm the system and make you feel sick. For example, avoid alcohol during this process. Eat a clean, organic, nutrient dense diet full of many fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Nutrition is key to supporting detox pathway enzymes and organs. Sometimes we add specific nutrient supplements. Optimize gut health. Balance the gut microbiome and make sure you are pooping! (see previous columns on gut health). A surprising number of people have chronic constipation and don’t realize that they should have 1-3 BMs per day. If you don’t, you risk reabsorbing toxins that your body is trying to eliminate through your stool. Support the liver. The liver does the heavy lifting passing toxins from cells into the bile and ultimately out through the stool. Various compounds either from foods or supplements can push these enzymatic pathways and improve bile flow. This can be a key step. Support the kidneys, another important organ for toxin elimination. Hydration matters. Specific foods and supplements targeted at the kidneys can also help. Sweat! Sauna and exercise help move toxins out through our sweat. Move lymph. Lymphatics also help carry toxins out and drainage can be enhanced with lymphatic massage and dry brushing.

While going through a protocol such as this may be challenging, modifications can be made to move forward more gradually. Most people will benefit from the guidance of a functional medicine physician or skilled functional nutritionist to fill in the details of such a protocol. Another great resource for more information is Joseph Pizzorno’s book The Toxin Solution.

Working with Sally, we incorporated the first three steps while addressing her GI symptoms. We then employed a fairly simple protocol to further heal her detox pathways. She has been diligent about her diet and avoiding environmental toxins. She sailed through her surgery and happily reports that she can once again enjoy an occasional glass of wine with friends.

While what I have outlined might suggest a one-time event, for anyone that is serious about vibrant health, ongoing intermittent detox support becomes a way of life.