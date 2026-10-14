What Happens in Vagus?

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Not as in Sin City as the saying goes, but in as in your vagus nerve. Still, it is a good bet to be paying attention! Vagus nerve function has an impressive widespread impact on health and wellbeing and sadly for many of us, it’s not working so well.

The vagus nerve is a prominent component of the calming parasympathetic side of the autonomic nervous system (think “rest and digest”). It is the longest cranial nerve emanating from the brain stem providing innervation to the heart, lungs. digestive tract and parts of the endocrine system.

It is a critical bridge between the brain and immune system, playing a key role in modulating chronic inflammation. It has a lot of responsibility!

These days, it hard for most of us to avoid excessive stress chemistry (constant slow cortisol and adrenalin drip) and sympathetic nervous system overdrive (fight, flight, freeze states). These imbalances are a recipe for reducing vagal nerve tone. Because of its far-reaching regulatory effect, impaired vagus flow has been linked to a wide range of health conditions including gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, neurological, metabolic and mental health disorders. To complicate things further, vagus nerve communication is bidirectional. Chronic conditions such as gastrointestinal disorders can also weaken vagus function. Importantly, poor vagal tone often presents a major roadblock to healing.

Vagal tone can’t be measured directly, but it can be estimated using heart rate variability (HRV). There is a plethora of “wearables” out there that offer HRV measures (Oura ring, Whoop, Garmin, Fitbit and more). If using one of these devices, it is important to note that HRV measures are individual and meaning comes from understanding your personal trends, not comparing to others. Measurements from different devices may also not line up, so best to stick with one.

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So, what to do to improve vagal tone? Fortunately, there are a number of strategies.

Breathing Techniques:

Slow and deep breathing: Exhalation longer than your inhalation. Aim for 5-6 breaths per minute

4-7-8 count pattern: Inhale 4 counts, hold 7 counts, exhale 8 counts.

I like Andrew Huberman's sigh breathing technique—illustrated here

Cold Exposure:

Cold water exposure: Splash cold water on your face for 30-60 seconds or end your shower with 30-60 seconds of cool water. (you can get used to it and its exhilarating!)

Cold immersion: For more advanced practice, try cold plunging.

Start gently and work up gradually. Maybe not a good choice if you have uncontrolled heart conditions.

Humming, Singing, and Gargling:

These activities stimulate the muscles which are directly connected to the vagus nerve.

Humming a tune for a few minutes daily.

Gargling vigorously with water for 30-60 seconds.

Singing out loud (even in the car counts!).

Chanting or “om” sounds.

Regular Aerobic Exercise:

Aim for 20-40 minutes of moderate aerobic activity most days. Consistency is key. Of course there are lots of other benefits.

Meditation, Yoga, and Mindfulness:

Even 10 minutes of mindful breathing or body awareness daily is beneficial. There are lots of meditation apps that can get you started!

Yoga (especially slower, somatic-focused styles) is particularly relevant.

Wearable and Device Support:

Several devices have been shown to support vagal tone:

Apollo Neuro: A wearable that uses gentle vibration to support nervous system regulation. It's particularly helpful for sensitive individuals.

Transcutaneous auricular VNS devices (ear-based): These devices are studied for anxiety, mood, and HRV improvement. Examples include VaguStim, GammaCore, and Truvaga.

HRV biofeedback devices: I personally like using HeartMath.

I frequently prescribe vagus nerve work to my patients as part of their healing journey. While the effect can take a while and isn’t a “cure all” on its own, many are surprised by the positive impact, especially when combined with limbic system retraining (more on that in a future column). Meanwhile, I suggest you trial 2-3 favorite strategies to consistently work into your daily routine. Most of these activities can be easily slipped in without big time commitments.

And remember, you may be able to leave Vegas behind, but your vagus keeps the score.