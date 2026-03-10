A Milwaukee tradition, a century in the making

× Expand Photo by Andrey Sayfutdinov - Getty Images Patio and Garden stock photo

From the days of pink kitchens and homemaker table setting competitions to the elaborate landscape and water displays of today, The Realtors® Home & Garden Show, the longest running home show in the country, turns 100 this year, reflecting how Milwaukee lives, builds, gardens and dreams.

What started in the 1920s as a way for the Milwaukee real estate community to introduce new ideas in homebuilding, craftmanship and design has grown to become a springtime tradition.

Over the decades, the show adapted to changing lifestyles and tastes, incorporating landscape design, outdoor living, sustainability and modern technology. This year, The Realtors® Home & Garden Show, presented by Unilock, takes place March 20-29 (closed Monday and Tuesday) at State Fair Park’s Expo Center.

From fresh ideas for your home and garden to a celebration of a century of growth and innovation, the show offers inspiration for every season of living.

Inspiring Outdoor Living Spaces

Stroll through this year’s Garden Promenade and find inspiration for your own outdoor living spaces. Aquatica brings “A Different Kind of Connection” to life with a 1,200-square-foot water feature display that encourages guests to unplug and reconnect with nature—and each other, while seven landscape displays spanning more than 11,000 square feet create this years’ promenade. Highlights include water features and plantings, the latest landscaping and hardscaping trends, outdoor kitchens, putting greens, fire pits, pergolas, and outdoor entertainment spaces. The outstanding floral displays will provide a welcome relief to a long winter. This year’s Garden Promenade landscapers include Badgerland Lawn & Landscaping, Breckenridge Landscape, Breezy Hill Nursery, Excel Custom Contractors, Exteriors Unlimited Landscape Contractors, Extreme Exteriors and Plus Designs & Build. Also featured is a 1,200-square-foot interactive illuminated tunnel by Reinders.

Attendees can check out the lineup of home improvement expert speakers at the Minor’s Garden Center Solutions Stage. From a historical look at the evolution of perennials to top trends in hardscaping, the experts will educate and inspire on a variety of topics.

Southeast Wisconsin Master Gardeners will provide gardening tips and ideas for vegetable gardens, landscapes, composting, backyard butterflies and more. In addition, nationally renowned gardening expert Melinda Myers will headline both Saturdays at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on March 21 and 28.

Myers reflected on the evolving trends of gardening over time. “In the past gardens were often more formal with rows, not masses, of plants, lots of annuals and straight lines and often backed by evergreens,” she said. “Over time people seem to be seeing the value of flowering shrubs as part of planting beds and the landscape, with shrubs being longer lasting plants, generally lower maintenance (when the right plant is selected) and year-round beauty.”

Today’s Popular Trends

Attendees can ask Myers questions about their own gardens, as she loves to spend time with them after her presentations. She is often asked about popular trends.

“Containers remain popular, allowing people to bring the garden to their patio, porch or balcony,” she said. “Gardeners are growing trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and fruit plants in containers, often mixing edible plants with ornamental ones.”

To mark the show’s 100th anniversary, attendees can explore and shop a curated selection of antiques presented by members of the Wisconsin Antique Dealers Association (WADA) during the final weekend of the event, Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29.

In addition, complimentary antique valuations will be offered on Saturday, March 28, from 1–3 p.m. by Scott Watson, current WADA president and owner of Portobello Road Antiques and Appraisals; and Cheri Riehle, owner of Treasurers A to Z Antiques and Appraisals. Both are seasoned appraisers and past participants in the MPTV Appraisal Fair.

There’s fun for the whole family at the show! Kids can enjoy expanded activities in the Sprouts Area, including face painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to stop by the Yutka Fence Puppy Pit to meet adorable and adoptable puppies from local shelters.

Attendees can also chat one-on-one with industry professionals at their exhibit booths. The REALTORS® Home & Garden Show will feature more than 300 companies specializing in landscaping, remodeling, real estate, gardening, roofing and siding, windows and doors, decking and patios, cabinets and flooring, plumbing, heating and cooling, interior decorating and more. For those interested in smaller upgrades, the show’s Garden Market offers lawn accents for sale, as well as books, jewelry, unique food and beverage offerings.

Admission to the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show, presented by Unilock®, is $12 for adults, $6 for seniors 65+ (on-site box office only), and free for children 12 years old and under, as well as for active or retired military (on-site box office only with valid ID). Visit www.mkehgs.com or call (414) 778.- 929 for additional show information.