Ease Into Springtime: Verlo’s Sleep Tips for Daylight Saving Time

Springing forward for daylight saving time can throw your sleep schedule for a loop. But fear not, Verlo has some tips for making smart adjustments before March 10th!

Ease Into It: Begin the transition tonight! Gradually shift your bedtime 15 minutes earlier each day leading up to the time change. This gentle nudge helps your body naturally adjust to the new schedule.

Caffeine Countdown: Say "no" to coffee, tea, and other caffeinated beverages on the Saturday before daylight saving time. Caffeine lingers and can disrupt sleep, making it harder to fall asleep earlier that night.

Tire Yourself Out: Channel your inner energizer bunny! Engage in extra physical activity on Friday. A thorough workout helps tire you out, promoting easier sleep and making that early bedtime more inviting.

Try Fooling Yourself: Can't wait for the official switch? Trick your body! Adjust your clock to the new time on Saturday afternoon. Dim the lights, relax, and enjoy a pre-bedtime routine as if it were later. You'll be ready to sleep sooner and gain a head start on adapting.

Put It Into Perspective: Losing an hour might seem drastic, but remember, you've bounced back from 60-minute losses before! This temporary disruption is worth it for the extended sunlight and longer evenings to come. Embrace the change and focus on the enjoyment it brings.

Bonus Tip: Stick to your regular sleep schedule, even on weekends, after the time change. Consistency is key to maintaining a healthy sleep rhythm and feeling your best throughout the season.

With these simple tips, you can conquer daylight saving time and enjoy the extra hour of sunshine without sacrificing your sleep. So, sleep tight, and welcome spring with open (and well-rested) eyes!

