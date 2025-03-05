Habitat for Humanity Strengthens Community through Home Ownership

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

The late President Jimmy Carter’s signature cause, Habitat for Humanity, has partnered with more than 35 million people to access new or improved housing since its founding in 1976. While Carter has long been the face of Habitat, the organization’s roots date to 1942 with Koinonia Farm, an interracial living community outside Americus, Ga. Koinonia Farm still exists today as an agriculture-based Christian living community.

Racist threats and boycotts from locals put Koinonia Farm in peril, and it was on the verge of closing. In 1965, Jordan and Millard Fuller, seeking new purpose in life, arrived on the farm. They reincorporated Koinonia Farm into Koinonia Partners and in 1968 introduced the concept of partnership housing through their Fund for Humanity, which partnered those in need of adequate shelter with volunteers to build decent, affordable homes.

In 1976, the name was changed Habitat for Humanity. In 1984, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, joined Habitat’s efforts. The first Jimmy Carter Work Project was held in New York City.

Milwaukee Habitat Makes Homeownership Accessible

Milwaukee Habitat’s chapter formed in 1984. In 2025, they’ll begin construction on their 750th new home in Milwaukee. This year, they plan to build 34 new homes and complete 115-130 home repairs. Since 1984, they’ve served nearly 1,500 local families through affordable homeownership and home repair services, confirms Jake Brandt, vice president of strategy and marketing for Milwaukee Habitat.

“Historically, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity has worked to build and preserve homeownership in near north side neighborhoods. Throughout the 20th century, and to today, residents in these neighborhoods have been subject to a myriad of barriers to investing in the stability and equity of homeownership,” says Brandt.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Those barriers include practices such as redlining; displacement of Black Milwaukeeans during the ‘60s to facilitate construction of Milwaukee’s highway system; and the subprime loan crisis, which disproportionately targeted people of color.

“Since 2010, Milwaukee has lost over 15,000 owner-occupied households, the majority of these in or near areas where we've built,” Brandt notes.

Fast-forward to today’s housing market, where in Wisconsin, the price of homes has nearly doubled over the past decade, and local and out-of-state property investment firms are buying up existing housing.

“Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity helps families become first-time homebuyers through new home construction and helps existing homeowners maintain their homes through affordable home repairs. These programs are exclusively offered to families earning below the median income,” explains Brandt.

Homeownership is a key driver for generational wealth creation. Milwaukee Habitat’s affordable homeownership program provides an alternative to the skyrocketing cost of housing in Milwaukee.

Inside a Milwaukee Habitat Home

A pocket of Milwaukee Habitat homes in the Harambee neighborhood exemplifies how homeownership strengthens neighborhoods. Erika Farrow, age 39, grew up in Milwaukee and works as a medical assistant. Farrow, her partner, Jeff, and son, Brenton, moved into her two-story, 1,200 square-foot Habitat for Humanity home in April 2024. She quickly formed connections with her neighbors, some of whom she met through Milwaukee Habitat’s program.

Farrow and her neighbors have attended meetings at Milwaukee Habitat to discuss a neighborhood watch group and to plan events. “Harambee is an up-and-coming neighborhood.”

After tiring of renting in an apartment building, Farrow began the Milwaukee Habitat application process. Upon approval, she and other approved applicants were required to take finance and home maintenance classes.

She put in hundreds of “sweat equity” hours working at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Wauwatosa. Habitat participants can put in sweat equity hours at a ReStore location, or work on construction of Habitat houses.

“There is a lot involved; you don’t just get a free house. You must be very dedicated and disciplined,” Farrow emphasizes.

She drove past the construction site of her house every day to check the progress. When she received the keys at closing and her family was ready to move in, Habitat held a dedication ceremony.

Farrow’s two-story, three-bedroom home, along with the siding color, paint and wood plank flooring, was chosen for her. She got to choose the kitchen countertops and cabinet color; she selected a dark shade for a “cherry oak type vibe.” Milwaukee Habitat leaves samples of flooring and paint if owners need touchups.

In addition to new, up-to-code electrical and plumbing systems, and an alarm system, Farrow’s Habitat house came with a new refrigerator and a stove. She purchased a washer and dryer.

The bright, airy concept and neutral walls is a blank canvas for homeowners to be creative with décor. Farrow likes to decorate around holiday themes.

There is a half-bathroom downstairs and a full bath upstairs. A full basement provides ample storage. The kitchen has generous counter space with carousel-style lower cabinets. “That is my favorite part,” she says. The kitchen opens into a dining room.

A large backyard with a four-foot-high cyclone fence, installed by Habitat, offers space for a garden and socializing. Farrow’s property, as with most spaces where Habitat constructs new homes, was an empty lot. There is a parking space. Farrow may have a garage built later.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

There is generous closet space and ambient lighting throughout the house. There are three bedrooms upstairs, and an attic crawl space.

While patience is key to participating in the Milwaukee Habitat program, Farrow enthuses that it is well worth it. “It’s a dream come true to move into a brand-new house. Habitat is changing people’s lives. I would not have been able to get something like this through a traditional mortgage. I’ve met amazing people on this journey.”

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, its programs and impact, or to apply for a home, visit milwaukeehabitat.org