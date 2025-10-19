Is Your Home ready for the Wisconsin winter?

× Expand Photo by Lindsay Guido - Getty Images Snow-covered House

Wisconsin winters are generally long, cold, and snowy, with true winter weather typically running from November to late March or early April, although snow and cold can persist into May. Temperatures average between 15-30°F in winter, but can drop to single digits or below zero, especially with strong winds creating harsh wind chills. So, is your home ready? As you may know, winterizing prior to November, is a good way to avoid damage to your home and expensive repairs.

The following are some areas to think about and act on depending on the needs of your home.

Windows – Winterizing your windows will not only keep you warm but it will save you money. If you have drafty windows, you have a few choices, you can either get them replaced by a professional window replacement company or you can add weather stripping or caulking on your own.

Pipes – Definitely insulate your pipes to prevent them from freezing and bursting. Check your basement, attic and crawl spaces to make sure nothing is exposed. If you don’t feel comfortable doing this yourself, you can hire a plumber to do professional preventative maintenance for you. Also, don’t forget about outdoor plumbing. Make sure exterior faucets are shut off and cover them to prevent freezing.

Roof/Gutters – Winterize your gutters by simply cleaning them out. This allows snow and ice that accumulates to melt and drain properly. Also check your roof for any loose shingles so you don’t experience any leaks from winter weather.

HVAC – Make sure your heating and ventilation is functioning as it should beforehand. Don’t wait until there is six feet of snow and temps in the single digits to find out that you need a new HVAC unit. A good way to prevent a situation like this is to have a reputable HVAC company come out and perform a basic tune-up in October or early November. Many companies run a special just for this type of service.

Attic – Along with your HVAC system, make sure your attic is insulated sufficiently so your HVAC system doesn’t have to work harder than it needs to. This too will save you money on your utility bills.

Fireplace/Chimney – Last but not least, animal nests and creosote buildup can happen in your chimney over the summer. If found, those need to be removed. Fireplaces also need to be checked for soot and debris and cleaned out to avoid a fire in your home.

As the colder months are closing in, the recommendation is to be proactive instead of reactive. All of us absolutely want to prevent a tragedy that could be avoided. Winter is a time to focus on family, friends and the holidays.