Preserving Milwaukee's Architecture with Steeple City Restoration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steeple City Restoration Aurelia Ceja and Helena Rose Aurelia Ceja (left) and Helena Rose (right) of Steeple City Restoration

Milwaukee is known as the “City of Steeples” for its many towering 19th century churches built by German, Polish, Irish and Italian immigrants. The city’s renowned historic architecture, from regular homes to major institutions, requires and deserves careful preservation as part of its historic legacy. Through their business Steeple City Restoration, Aurelia Ceja and Helena Rose work to restore and repair Milwaukee’s architecture, with their website stating, “We take on any problem you may be having and tackle it head on with attention to detail, appreciation for history, and a mix of historic and modern repair techniques.”

“Newer is not always better, and we want people to know that,” Ceja says. Steeple City Restoration specializes in doors and windows while also offering interior or exterior woodworking restoration. Ceja continues, “Your front door is the very first thing you see in your house, and it should be welcoming and inviting and beautiful. Everyone should be able to walk into a space they’re excited to walk into.”

Door restorations typically take one to two weeks while windows take at least two. Steeple City Restoration’s goal is to both make something more aesthetically pleasing and functionally better. First, all of the paint, varnish or glaze on a door or window must come off. Once the door or window is stripped down to its most basic parts, the duo makes necessary repairs, then sand and reapply finish before reinstalling. Rose explains, “We do a lot of troubleshooting, whether we’re working with door hardware or adding weather stripping or addressing the counterbalance system of the window weights and lubricating hardware or reattaching ropes to have everything functioning in place.”

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Rose finds working on doors and windows fun as a process of problem solving. “We’ve talked to homeowners who didn’t even know you could fix a window; you don’t need to buy a vinyl window that’ll only last for 15 years.” Ceja points out that many restoration projects the two work on, most 75 to 150 years old, are made from old growth trees. “You cannot get those materials anymore. If you find a window that has survived the past 110 years and it just needs to be glazed and fixed up a bit, it can survive for another 110. With modern culture and turnaround time and planned obsolescence of things being so fast, people have lost the idea that that’s even a possibility.”

DIY Repairs

Expand Photo courtesy of Steeple City Restoration Steeple City Restoration - restored door A front door restored by Steeple City Restoration.

Steeple City Restoration has also led homeowner-specific classes centered on DIY repairs. “A lot of this knowledge we’ve had to find and figure out ourselves, and luckily, there’s a resurgence in some of these older, more traditional trades,” Rose affirms. “It’s antique knowledge, and we want as many people to know how to do it as possible.”

Ceja and Rose first met and quickly bonded at a previous construction job, eventually leaving the workplace in favor of their own pursuit together. Ceja brings a wealth of creative experience to the fold having studied various artistic mediums in school. “The one thing that has really carried over is understanding color theory and color matching and stain matching and finishes, and how to layer and blend all of those things. That translated to stains really easily when it came to working on peoples’ doors and windows.”

Rose worked with Habitat for Humanity as part of Americorps where she learned how to build houses and found a love for carpentry and woodworking. “It’s scary to start a business, and it’s also scary to be a young woman in construction starting a business. I definitely felt I couldn’t have done it without Aurelia.”

The duo recently moved into a larger shop space in Bay View, which enables them to take on a greater volume of projects. One may contract Steeple City Restoration for a project by filling out the inquiry form on its website. “There’s no shortage of projects in Milwaukee,” Ceja notes. “There’s so many people who need work done on their houses, but there is a shortage of knowledgeable labor on the subject. We would really love to help expand that, whether it’s with homeowners or others who would like to do this professionally.”