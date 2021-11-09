Set Yourself Up for A Successful Renovation

× Expand Photo by Sinenkiy/Getty Images Home remodeling

Renovating your home can be overwhelming, expensive and stressful. Whether gutting your kitchen, creating a finished lower level or updating a bathroom, a little planning goes a long way. Before knocking down walls, tearing out cabinets or hiring contractors, run through these tips to help things go as smoothly as possible.

Getting Started

Decide what you want and run the numbers. It’s easy to muse about picture-perfect living spaces and dream-house amenities but turning those wishes into reality can come with a hefty price tag. Nail down what you want, run the numbers and be sure the improvements fit your budget.

Check the calendar. Not only can remodeling drain your bank account, but renovations can tax your time as well. Set a reasonable date the job will be done, padding the timeline for setbacks such as delays in receiving materials, problems with permits and sore backs.

Make alternate plans. Where will the family bathe when the shower is gone? How will you prepare meals without an oven ... without a kitchen? Create a plan that keeps daily life as normal as possible. Be sure to account for how small children and pets will remain safe and sound during the construction.

Bring on the Experts

Consider the pros and cons of outside help. You might have experience installing a tile backsplash but creating an upstairs laundry room could be out of your DIY wheelhouse. Decide early on what you can accomplish yourself and when you need to bring in a contractor, designer or other professional. Get a few quotes from the pros, rerun your numbers and adjust your budget accordingly.

Vet any contractors. If you decide to hire, check the contractor’s license and proof of insurance. Get their bond number and certification. Investigate lien history and look for testimonials. Be sure you’re hiring someone you trust ... and someone you like. You’re going to spend a lot of time with your contractor so it’s key you “click” professionally, personally and creatively.

Create a solid contract. It’s key that all parties agree to a timeline, price, payment schedule and details on the work to be done. For instance, document how many outlets will be installed and where, how many feet of flooring are to be laid and the like. Verify what days and hours the contractor will be there to maintain as regular a household schedule as possible.

Keep Your Cool

Order samples. From paint to countertops, collect samples to be sure you’re getting what you want. You’ll be living with these decisions for a long time and making the wrong choices could be costly ... and unappealing. Samples will help you feel more confident in your decisions and alleviate a lot of regret down the road.

Get (and stay) organized. Set yourself up for success by creating files and folders (both digital and physical) specifically for the project. Having permits, contracts, bills and receipts at the ready will come in handy when things get crazy. Keep a notebook specifically used to jot down design ideas, important dates and the like.

Store valuables. You’re about to have multiple strangers in your home regularly. Securing passports, jewelry and other valuables can help reduce anxiety and keep things organized when other areas of the house are in chaos.

Create a no-stress zone. Pick a spot in the home that’s completely renovation free, creating an area where you and the family can relax and feel a bit of normalcy when the home gets messy.

Planning is key to any project, and renovations are no exception. With some time and cost budgeting, a bit of forethought and an ounce of organization, you’re sure to set yourself up for remodeling success.