The Sears & Roebuck Do-It-Yourself House

× Expand Photo by Hazel Wheaton A Sears & Roebuck "Rembrandt" Kit House A Sears & Roebuck "Rembrandt" model kit home

Seventy-five years before IKEA opened the doors to its first store in the U.S., offering Americans the opportunity to assemble their own furniture like a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle, Sears Roebuck was doing much the same ... on a much larger scale. The kits that Sears delivered to their expectant customers wasn't furniture to outfit a house—it was the house itself. Crates that contained everything from roofing and siding to paint and varnish were shipped to the building site and then painstakingly assembled.

The legend of Sears kit houses has spread in recent years, and many people across the country claim to own one. However, genuine Sears kit houses are relatively rare, with only about 65,000 having been built between 1908 and 1942. Confusion comes because Sears & Roebuck sold an endless list of components and fittings, plumbing supplies and construction materials; spotting a Sears company stamp on a cross beam or window frame is much more likely than finding out that Sears packed and shipped the ingredients for your entire house.

That discovery was a surprise for Jane Konkel, who owns an authentic Sears kit house in Washington Heights. She only found out about her home's curious historic nature when a local journalist reached out to her while researching a story for the neighborhood newsletter. Until then, she hadn't heard of the ultimate in DIY projects. “It was a surprise,” she says. “It wasn't like I was looking for a Sears Kit House to buy. But it's so cool to think about, their dropping off all the pieces like that. And then—did Sears send out contractors to put it together? Or was it just, ‘Come on over, we're putting my house together!’”

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Working-Class Customers

Depending on the area of the country, it could have been either. Kit house sales were concentrated in a few states, mostly in the Midwest and the mid-Atlantic region. On the East Coast, Sears grew into the role of developer, eventually collecting committed buyers into “home clubs,” then building them a neighborhood. In the Midwest, they focused on individual working-class buyers, and those buyers either hired contractors to do the building or did the construction themselves. Milwaukee proved a strong market due to the proximity of the Sears distribution site in Chicago, but also thanks to a population distinctly suited to rolling up their sleeves and building things.

By the end of the 19th century, nearly 30% of Milwaukee residents were of native German descent, a demographic with a rich vein of craftsmanship and handwork. Sears sold the homes through catalogs and designated sales offices; the sales office in Milwaukee was located at the junction of North and Fond du Lac Avenues. Sears wasn't alone; there were at least seven other companies, including Montgomery Ward and Harris Homes, that also offered house kits.

By the time Konkel's house was built in the early 1920s, Sears was offering around 40 different home designs; Konkel has a copy of an original catalog page promoting her model pinned up. “The Rembrandt,” the early ad copy reads, “is an unusually well-arranged Dutch Colonial House.” At the bottom of the page are the house's schematics, making it easy to track the changes that have been made over the years. The kitchen was originally closed off behind a swinging door; by the time Konkel took up residence in 2000, previous owners had opened the space and added a wide communal counter between the kitchen and dining room.

She has fond memories of her kids hanging out and doing homework at the counter while she was making dinner. “It was such a smart thing to cut out [the door frame] ... I can't imagine cooking in that kitchen with a wall there.” The original owner of the house might not have found the kitchen cramped; in place of a modern, full-size refrigerator, the catalog notes that the icebox was to be situated at the rear entry, “which can be iced without icemen tracking the kitchen floor.”

High-Quality Materials

The Rembrandt was part of Sears' “Honor Built” tier, which boasted high quality materials, including the wood floors and trim that are still in place and beautiful today. The living room contains a lovely natural wood fireplace, and French doors open to a sunroom, surrounded by windows on three walls. The sunroom was an optional extra; the price for the house without it was $2,393, and just $250 more for the addition. “By today's standards, it seems so reasonable,"” says Konkel. “Why wouldn't you do it? That’s my favorite feature of the house. That's my living room in three seasons out of the year.”

The catalog listing also details the white paint that was destined for the siding; the exterior is now a vibrant blue. Stepping inside, you'd be hard pressed to find a white wall or safe color choice anywhere. A library worker for MPS and natural artist, Konkel has selected color and pattern everywhere you look—walls, drapes, upholstery, even the painted piano that stands in the dining room is a riot of color. Homemade artwork, hers and her children's, is everywhere. She points out a purple sofa; a red chest that sparks a memory. “I remember moving it in, and one of my friends said, ‘It doesn't match!’ And I said, ‘What do you mean, it doesn't match? Nothing matches! That's my style!’” While it's true nothing matches, everything goes together in a lush, bohemian whole, gathered from years of exploring estate sales—perfectly demonstrating the theory that the oddest assortment of objects will harmonize if they were chosen by the same person.

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There's one exception. Along the wall in one of the three upstairs bedrooms is a purely functional, strikingly modern white IKEA storage shelf, packed with books and craft supplies and artwork. It may not fit the explosion of color and inventive style of the rest of the decor, but it does match the house in one way—she assembled it herself.