Time to Start Thinking About Tomatoes

Tomatoes are the one of the most versatile, multi-use fruits, and the plant is a popular choice for home gardeners. Growing a luscious bounty of these colorful nightshades takes some planning, patience and lots of sun, but the late summer payoff makes it worthwhile.

Tomato cages are available at most hardware stores and garden centers. Tomato plants spaced too close together tend to grow taller and not yield as much fruit because bees cannot easily access the flowers to pollinate them. Taller plants also break easily. Some tomatoes are good for fresh eating, while others are better for sauces and canning. Jorgensen recommends Roma varieties such as Martino’s Roma and San Marzano for canning.

Fresh eating tomato varieties that do well in Wisconsin’s cooler climate include Cour Di Bue, a beefy tomato, and St. Pierre, a French heirloom variety with meaty flesh that’s good for salads and sandwiches. Black Krim, a medium sized tomato with an earthy taste, produce higher yields.

Many gardeners welcome summer by planting during Memorial Day weekend, but that might not always be the best time to plant tomatoes. Tomato plants will grow when it’s 70 degrees and sunny, but the root system does not grow until ground is consistently 55 degrees. The Old Farmer’s Almanac suggests warming ground soil with black landscaping plastic for a couple of weeks before planting.