A Heart Once Closed May Never Reopen

Libby let herself into Jeff's apartment. She remembered where he hid the spare key. She stepped quietly through the darkness into the bedroom where he lay soundly sleeping. She paused to look at him, to feel her heart flutter and to reconsider her decision.

It's a big risk, she thought, but I have to tell him the truth.

Although the two of them spent many happy times together over the preceding months, they remained simply good friends, except in Libby's heart. Secretly, she had grown to love her platonic companion but kept her feelings hidden.

She watched closely for any indication he felt the same. Sometimes she thought she saw signs he might love her as well, in his smile, his eyes, his laughter. But she was far from certain.

After much deliberation, Libby decided to drop the pretense, to bare her heart, to take the ultimate emotional risk, to openly love. She lay down beside Jeff and slowly encircled him, spooning their bodies. He awoke quietly, almost as if he expected her to be there.

Afraid to Say ‘I Love You’

“Libby, what is it? What's wrong?” Jeff asked.

“Jeff, I have something important to tell you.” She paused to let him become oriented.

“I love you. I've been afraid to let you know, but I can't hide anymore. I love you,” she said all in one breath, and then waited through the long, taut pause.

“Libby . . . “ Jeff began, but she didn't let him finish.

She curled around him, pressing her lips against his, trying to say with her body what she feared her words failed to convey. But he gently pushed her away.

“Libby, you're my good friend and I love you that way, but I can’t be more for you,” he said with all the compassion he could muster.

Emotional Agony

Libby looked into his apologetic eyes and felt an emotional wrenching more painful than any physical agony she ever endured. And then she viscerally felt her heart close, like a once open hand contracted into a tightly clenched fist.

“When I walked out of Jeff's apartment that night, I left some part of me behind. After twenty years, it's still back there somewhere,” Libby told me at our first visit.

Today, she is a distant echo of the romantic, hopeful girl who threw herself on love's mercy and lived to regret it. Age has not ravaged her. She still displays a fresh beauty that caught the eye of many men, including her husband of fifteen years. But her beauty is an emotional cosmetic, hiding deep scars.

“Since that night with Jeff, I've never let myself be truly vulnerable with anyone, not even my husband. My heart does not open wide anymore,” she said with wistful sorrow.

“It seems a part of you died that night, and you are still in mourning,” I suggested. “You're not alone although you may feel that way. The world is full of people who embraced someone with an open heart only to fall back emotionally wounded.”

Images of the emotionally scarred clients I've seen drifted through my mind: children abused by parents, lovers spurned or deceived, family members betrayed, friends rejected, and all the rest. All these persons possessed hearts once open but now tightly shut.

“That night with Jeff was the first and last time I let down all my defenses. It isn't that I don't want to open my heart again. I just can't take the risk,” Libby explained.

Life’s Sharp Jabs

I found myself wanting to counter her grim perspective, perhaps by saying there are safe people who won't betray one's vulnerability, that she simply made an error in judgment, that the next time might prove different. But then I thought of my own hurts and rejections and how they compelled me to hide my heart from all but a few wonderful people.

In the face of life's sharp jabs, many of us watch the open vulnerability of youth give way to some manner of emotional vigilance. The window to one's heart grows narrower and, for some like Libby, may even be boarded up.

When nobody can get in, there is more safety but also more despair. Some of us close up like a flower on a cold night, afraid to unfold in a new day's warmth for fear of another frost.

Now, Libby’s heart is safe from everything, except loneliness.

And loneliness can be the hardest frost of all.

For more, visit philipchard.com.