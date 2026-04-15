Affirmations Anyone? It Depends

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“You know what positive affirmations are, right?” Bill asked at our first visit.

“Sure. That's where you whisper sweet nothings in your mental ear,” I replied.

“Well, the last therapist I saw said I need to use affirmations frequently. He told me to say things to myself like 'I am a caring person' and ‘I can accomplish a lot’ and 'I will live this day to the fullest' and stuff like that,” Bill explained.

“Do you believe those things about yourself?” I asked.

“A believable affirmation for me would be ‘I’m not a complete dork’,” he replied.

Self-Affirming Self-Talk?

Bill never felt like a particularly empathetic person, had little history of success in life, and was better at squandering time than living each day "to the fullest." What’s more, he harbored a powerful and verbose inner critic who scoffed at his contrived affirmations.

Just by substituting affirming self-talk for the self-critical variety, his prior therapist insisted, he could create an uptick in his attitude and behavior. Sort of a “fake it til you make it” strategy.

But it’s not that simple. In fact, trying to dilute negative self-talk with its positive counterpart may actually make us feel worse, not better. This defies common sense, but our psyches exude paradoxes.

A study published by the American Psychological Association showed if there is a disconnect between one’s affirmations and one’s actual behavior (such as telling yourself you’re a caring person when, in fact, you are not), then one is more likely to feel depressed and dejected, not upbeat. Feeling fake is not conducive to a positive self-image.

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Fake is not Affirming

“Look, I'm no monster, but simply telling myself I'm a kind and thoughtful person just doesn't cut it. I have a fairly long list of shortcomings, and an upbeat, sugar-coated voice in my head isn't going to change that,” Bill argued.

Fundamentally, you have to be believable to yourself. It’s not enough to self-talk it. You have to self-walk it. Again, feeling like a fake is not affirming.

I attended a workshop where positive affirmations were part of the prescribed feel-good approach. From what I could determine, folks who were already fairly upbeat got the most from this stuff, while the more dour and skeptical found it a tad too Pollyannish.

For example, one woman at the workshop confided in me that she felt "unattractive" despite what most would consider average good looks. At the facilitator’s suggestion, she adopted the affirmation "I am beautiful.”

Positive to Do

“That sounds nice in my head, but every time I look in the mirror, I don’t see beautiful. I see ho-hum,” she told me.

So, I suggested she tell herself, “I will look my best.” That was more believable, and it gave her something positive to do rather than just something positive to think.

This less-glowing affirmation gave her a way to reach for the next rung on her mental ladder, instead of the impossibly distant star of a 180-degree alteration in how she saw herself.

Sure, sometimes positive affirmations of the “fake it til you make it” variety can be helpful. For instance, when someone is beginning to experiment with adopting new desired behaviors, measured self-talk of an encouraging nature can help sustain motivation.

People who want to employ affirmations as a self-improvement strategy would do well to make their statements credible. Instead of singing one’s would-be praises, compose phrases that encourage gradual progress toward realistic goals, not flick-the-switch miracles.

Meaning the critical variable is not what we say to ourselves, but what we actually do about what we say. I can tell myself I’m a kind person, but if I don’t demonstrate that quality through my actions, it rings hollow and does not elevate my sense of self-worth.

As for me, well, my favorite affirmation doesn't even qualify as one, but I like it anyway. It goes like this: "I am what I am."

That’s pretty believable.

For more, visit philipchard.com.