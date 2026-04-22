Betraying Our First Mother

× Expand Photo by kieferpix - Getty Images A mother and son enjoy nature - Getty Images

The Earth is what some indigenous peoples call our “First Mother,” and we are babes suckling at her breast.

Just a flowery metaphor? More like a rock-hard reality. The land, oceans, the air, trees, bees, clouds; these and a multitude of other elements in nature may not seem to directly sustain our existence, but they do. Yet often when ecologists proclaim our utter dependence on the cosmic lifeboat we call Earth, many people react with ho-hum indifference or, in the case of the current administration and America’s oligarchs, outright scorn and animosity.

Why? Among those who are indifferent, few truly feel the life-sustaining umbilical that binds us to the Earth. To them, it's merely an idea, rather than an experience, and we can toss ideas like litter from our pollution belching cars.

Expand Photo by JoyceMarrero - Getty Images U.S. oil refinery billowing smoke - Getty Images An oil refinery in the United States

As for the rich and powerful who are hostile to our Earth Mother, greed is their god. Consider the fossil fuel industry, which knew about the deleterious impacts of climate change as early as the 1960s but sold their souls and our children’s futures to the devil in exchange for money. Another is the plastics industry, which promoted the scam of recycling while choking our oceans and our bodies with microplastics.

These miscreants created our ecological disaster, but we the people are expected to somehow clean it up, even while they continue poisoning the environment and us.

Orphaned from the Earth?

But the problem goes beyond that. In addition to our matricidal economic system, many of us are emotionally and spiritually orphaned from our Earth Mother.

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Many feel more at home in cars, houses, offices and other artificial habitats than in the natural world. Most of us don’t grow any of our own food, and some are oblivious to the miraculous alchemy of seed, sun, soil and water that puts sustenance on our tables.

For too many, adventure is in a movie or video game, not in a misty forest, a moonlit night, a butterfly, a towering thunderhead or wind-swept sea. Most folks identify more with sidewalks than woodland trails, more with boob tube graphics than blazing sunsets or the Milky Way, more with gas pedals than the feel of bare feet on grassy ground, more with noise pollution than hoot owls or the wind whispering in the pines.

Like misbehaving youngsters, we imagine that, akin to a forgiving human mother, the Earth will absorb all manner of abuse and yet continue to love and sustain us unconditionally. But our relationship with the life force is not without conditions. After all, over 99% of all species ever to exist are now extinct.

Survival is often a function of relationships, of parent to offspring, of individual to tribe, of species to environment. And any healthy relationship requires a balance between give and take.

But when it comes to Mother Earth, we humans prove heavy on the take and miniscule on the give. And the debts we're accumulating in our rivers and oceans, in increasingly poisoned and depleted soil, in the carbon choked atmosphere, in the dying forests and in our own toxified bodies, are already coming due.

Look around. You see it everywhere. Trust your senses. After all, you are birthed from the planet. Your senses are designed to connect with nature.

“Mom” has been there for us. Now, it's time we be there for her. That will require taking on the greedy and powerful, those that got us in this mess. Make no mistake, our planet is being ruined by the avarice of wealthy and narcissistic people who don’t give a damn whether they destroy the environment so long as they pad their bottom line.

If we don’t stop them, we and future generations will pay dreadfully for our indifference. The suffering from climate change and environmental degradation is already upon us, and extinction may not be far behind.

We may well pay that steepest price. But the Earth will go on, heal itself and grow new children, different species. Let’s hope they prove smarter than us.

For more, visit philipchard.com.