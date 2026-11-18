× Expand Photo by Anastasiia Makarevich - Getty Images Woman forcing a smile with her hands - Getty Images

Fake smiles. All but the most curmudgeonly among us display them on occasion. Some folks seem to have a phony smile pasted on their mug no matter what the situation calls for. And, of course, selfies have made fake smiling into a pseudo art form.

For some time, psychologists have maintained that even feigning a smile provides a little mood boost, that doing so sends signals to the brain that say, “I’m happy.” In other words, disingenuous grins fall into the “fake it till you make it” category. Turns out this was more of an unchallenged assumption than a fact.

When researchers took a closer look at this phenomenon, some major caveats emerged. They did find that a brief, occasional fake smile can elevate mood a smidgen. However, once brief becomes prolonged, and occasional morphs into frequent, the tables turn.

Happy Faces?

The research shows walking around with a pasted-on happy face is exhausting. One’s face literally gets tired, and the mind follows suit.

So, how can we discern if someone’s smile is genuine? Well, many folks have an intuitive sense for a fake smile, but not always. An authentic smile activates the muscles around our eyes and cheeks, so one’s entire face becomes involved, not just the lips. The fake variety is mostly confined to the mouth. Look for that during those smiling family photos this holiday season.

Neuroscience provides another way of looking at this. Facial expressions can either be voluntary, originating in the motor cortex, or they can be involuntary, originating in the subcortical brain, the so-called “emotional brain.” A fake smile is voluntary, meaning it does not arise from emotion. Which, again, is why it is depleting. It’s akin to straining to hold that plank posture, but with one’s face.

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Let Me Out!

Often, behind the smiley masquerade, there is a persona thinking “Let me out of here” or “Boring” or “Where’s the bar?”, but regardless, maintaining that smile requires mental exertion. In the service industry, where people are required to smile even when they feel otherwise, the resulting strain is referred to as “emotional labor.”

In contrast, a genuine smile erupts spontaneously. It can be sustained effortlessly for long periods because it’s running on positive emotional fuel. What’s more, it often recharges one’s mental batteries rather than depleting them.

Now, smiles come in several flavors and can have a number of different purposes. Some researchers try categorizing them, and one came up with eighteen different types, which I find an exercise in psychological hair splitting.

Social Smiles

From an evolutionary standpoint, we smile to indicate we are friendly and not a threat. These are often called “social smiles,” and while they may be contrived, they have a positive intent, which distinguishes them from most fake smiles. To some degree, the latter is meant to conceal, to imply one is genuinely and positively engaged when that is actually not the case.

Now, smiles can communicate a host of intentions and states of mind. They can indicate embarrassment, feigned amusement, joy, cynicism, affection and even malevolence, and each type displays subtle distinctions. An affectionate smile, for instance, exhibits a different countenance than an embarrassed one.

A general principle seems to be that if we’re smiling on the inside as well as the outside, it’s authentic. But when one’s outer grin obscures an inner scowl, apathy, nefarious intent or some other dissonant attitude, fakery is at work.

Comedian Phyillis Diller said, “A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.”

But only if it’s the real deal.

For more, visit philipchard.com.