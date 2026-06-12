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Feeling hopeless about your job, marriage, kids, future or your life in general?

Over several decades as a psychotherapist, I've witnessed a solemn procession of downcast faces reciting litanies of despair with pronouncements like "It's no use" and "There's no way out" and "What’s the point?" And while I affirmed their pain and angst, in all but a few instances I did not endorse their grim "It's all over" prognosis.

Why not? Well, not because I am some toothy pie-in-the-sky optimist or pull yourself up by your bootstraps maniac. It's just that I believe in good accidents. That's what I told Marcia, a 40-something mom with a teenage daughter from hell.

"She's dropped out of school, plays on her iPhone all day, smokes and drinks, and is a spoiled brat with the emotional maturity of a toddler," she replied.

"And you've tried everything and nothing helps," I finished for her.

"Exactly. I’ve been to lots of counselors, read all the tough love books, tried medication. You name it. It's hopeless," Marcia sighed.

"Not necessarily," I countered.

"Oh really? Well, she's speeding down a dead-end road, and I can't find the brakes. What hope is there in that?" Marcia challenged.

"There's still hope for an accident," I suggested.

"How will a damn accident help anything?" she fumed.

Twist of Fate?

"Sometimes when we're on an express elevator to hell, something stops us before we slam into the inferno. Accidents and surprises happen all the time and, on occasion, they are good ones that save us from disaster," I explained.

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"You mean like a twist of fate?" she asked.

"Right. It's not something you can count on, but I've seen people in seemingly hopeless situations whose lives were pulled out of the fire by a random, completely unexpected event that showed up out of nowhere," I replied.

Life is, as we say, full of surprises, and no situation, not even a seemingly hopeless one, is immune to sudden, dramatic change. While I did not urge Marcia to put all her eggs in the hoping-for-a-miracle basket, I reminded her that what seems desperate one day can become promising the next, just because life is both horribly and wonderfully unpredictable.

I recall a suicidal man I counseled who was on the brink of ending it all.

"I’ve got nothing left to live for," he concluded.

"I agree. Today you have nothing left. Tomorrow may be different," I suggested. “Obviously, I don’t know. But good accidents happen, and you could be next in line for one of fate's pop-goes-the-weasel routines," I replied.

"But what about today?" he insisted.

"When you feel hopeless, don't live for today. Live for tomorrow or the next day, or whenever the next good accident in your life may happen," I responded.

Sure, it's best when we grab our destiny by the wheel and, through our own will and power, spin it around toward a brighter horizon, but when hopelessness creates emotional paralysis, remember that fate may lend a hand.

As author Jyoti Patel put it: “Life is a tapestry of the strange and the unexpected. It can change in the span of a night or the course of a day, revealing its inherent unpredictability with each twist of fate.”

So, in your darkest moments, you may not feel hope, but somewhere in your future there may be an accident waiting to happen.

Consider sticking around. It could be a good one.

For more, visit philipchard.com.