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This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for my enemies. Maybe not a couple of current ones because they still give me fits, but at least some previous ones. They taught me a lot I didn't want to learn but needed to.

There was the little gang of Hitler youth who frequently made my grade school years unpleasant. They wanted a fat, sensitive kid to pick on and, at that time, I fit the bill.

They taught me empathy for those who are victimized. In my psychotherapy practice, I believe that’s served me well. I feel for the abused, downtrodden and ridiculed. I get what they’re up against.

Then there was Steve in college. He had a soft smile but a hard heart. For some reason I still can't fathom, this guy elected to use all his powers of sarcasm, derision and mockery on me, and often with an audience to add to the humiliation. And he was good at it, leaving me flummoxed much of the time.

From Steve I learned not to care so much about people who don't care so much. There are persons who earn our emotional engagement and those who do not. Steve was among the latter. I figured it out in time to tell him so and walk away.

I would be remiss in failing to express my appreciation to Mary, my college flame long ago, who finally had enough of my immature version of a romantic relationship and gave me both barrels of "Get out of my life!" I pleaded with her to reclaim me, but she would have none of it, or me. Her disdain was palpable.

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Different Future

It broke my heart for the first time, and many of you know how painful that is. Recovery took many weeks, but I finally quit walking backwards and turned toward a different future.

From Mary I learned if you love someone, find a way to show it. Don’t leave them wondering.

And there was Dennis, perhaps the strangest “enemy” I've had. Once fast friends, he and I managed to alienate each other on an old, well-traveled route called "Pride goeth before the fall."

It must have been silly, whatever we crossed swords over, but I was so pumped up with hubris that it didn't take much of a jab to wound my ego. We made one feeble attempt to renew our bond, but each of us proved too dug in and arrogant to do the wise thing and put it behind us.

A sad lesson there. When it comes to friendship, we don't always get second chances. I still regret letting my insecurity and puffed-up sense of pride destroy something good.

And I'd best mention at least one inner enemy as well.

In my early twenties, I was visited by anxiety attacks, and they clearly felt like an enemy. But when I finally quit avoiding the discomfort and listened to my anxiety, I discovered this decidedly unpleasant emotion was basically blocked energy that was pushing me to do something. At the juncture in my life, I was dead in the water, and anxiety lit a fire under my rump.

So, this Thanksgiving I'll bow my head in gratitude for my family, life’s blessings and friends, but also for my enemies. Not to comply with some religious conviction to turn the other cheek, but because, without intending to, they made me a better person.

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