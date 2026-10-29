Haunted Houses . . . Haunted Heads

× Expand Illustration by Paul Campbell - Getty Images Illustration of a ghost in a dark building - Getty Images

I snuck out the back door in darkness. My tween friends and I rendezvoused by the lake and slipped away in a rowboat. On the far shore, we pulled our craft into the cover of rushes and headed into the countryside west of town.

Under a full moon, we scurried through the fields, pausing occasionally to whisper as we conferred on the challenges of navigating a forest of corn. Finally, we emerged in a grassy meadow bordered by old, spindly oaks and peppered with rusting relics of a once prosperous farm.

Our hearts jumped when we beheld the dark silhouette of our destination—an abandoned, dilapidated structure known generically in our rural community as “the haunted house.” Back then, many small towns harbored their version of this ghostly domicile.

Foreboding Questions

Set back far from the road, its windows boarded, the paint long since flaked away, the yard a mesh of long, matted grass, for years this shadowy dwelling captured the imagination of every kid in our little burg. We were there to test the foreboding questions populating our minds as well as those of our peers.

Is it really haunted? Do spirits drift over the banisters? Are there spiders as big as your hand? Do the ghosts of those who died wait to bedevil any trespassers who dare violate their timeless sanctuary?

The bravest of our troop slithered through the busted back door and, in turn, we each entered what we thought was a physical place, but which was actually more like a mental one. While we didn’t realize it at the time, the spectral presences we feared were inhabitants of our minds, not the musty spaces and creaky floors in our midst.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

For fear it was that we sought that night, as many do on Halloween. Whether in a monster movie, a house of horrors, a grisly costume, or a macabre fascination with mayhem and death, most of us feel drawn to the dread these things conjure in our heads.

Dark Psyche

As children, we imagine that what most frightens us is “out there” waiting in the darkness. That’s what we believed that moonlit night. Only later, as adults, do we realize that actual demons and ghosts often live within the dusty corners of our psyches. “Each mind is like a haunted house,” an old mentor of mine put it.

The ghosts in our consciousness whisper of death, pain, failure, shame, rejection, helplessness, or some other phantasm that could befall us. Those with the courage to seek out these indwelling specters discover, as did my friends and I that night long ago, that fears haunt only those who run from them.

Often, the child’s need to approach the outer terrors they imagine in the darkness is preparation for the time, later in life, when inner demons will prove their true adversary. Perhaps this was one purpose behind the 2,000-year-old ritual celebration of the Celts called Samhain, which was thought to be the night when the boundary between the living and dead dissolved. After considerable tampering by the Romans, the Papacy and American culture, the result was our modern-day Halloween.

Warding Off Spirits

Under the guidance of Druids (Celtic priests), people lit bonfires to ward of any spirits with ill intent. They also wore animal skulls and skins to confuse any demons, the precursors to modern day Halloween costumes. All this was designed, through ritual, to help people face their fears about the unknown and death.

We’ve managed to conceal Samhain’s original intent behind our customary commercialization. Only Christmas eclipses Halloween’s spend.

Of course, none of these considerations inhabited our minds as we crept up a stairway to the second floor, only a small flashlight illuminating our ascent. At several points while exploring the upstairs, one or more of us let out a startled exclamation. The poltergeists in our heads were projected into every closet and behind each door.

When my companions and I emerged unscathed and wildly psyched by our adventure, we put aside some of our child-like fears. Never again would things that go bump in the night hold so much sway over our wits.

But we had yet to confront the dark entities haunting our minds, our inner demons. As adults, we would decide once again whether to venture into haunted houses, the ones in the deep recesses of our psyches.

As author Laurie Halse Anderson reminded us: “In one respect, yes, I believe in ghosts, but we create them. We haunt ourselves.”

For more, visit philipchard.com.