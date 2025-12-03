Holding on for Dear Life

× Expand Photo by PeopleImages - Getty Images Two Women Hugging

I recall when, long ago, my five-year-old son looked pensive and frightened as he curled up in my lap.

“Dad, I'm scared," he whimpered.

“Of what, bunny?"

"I don't know. I'm just scared."

What can I do?" I asked.

“Hold me."

Feeling Scared?

Much later, a new client named Jack nestled his 40-year-old frame into the love seat in my counseling office, looking as pensive as my son. “I know this sounds lame coming from a grown man, but I'm scared,” he told me.

"Of what, Jack?"

"I wish I knew. It started when I was a kid. I was always afraid of the dark and still am. Now, I’m a middle-aged man who needs a night light," he explained.

Jack lived alone and didn’t have a life partner, so there wasn’t anyone to hold him like I held my son. Instead, in a fashion, he held himself by tensing all his muscles and sometimes curling up in a near fetal position. Although neither my son nor Jack could pinpoint the causes of their fears, they both experienced a foreboding about being in the dark.

What’s Out There?

When someone tells me they're afraid of the dark, usually, they are missing the mark. What scares them is not the blackness, but the horrors their imagination projects into it. So, it's not what they see. It's what they don't see but imagine might be there, invisible and menacing. The unknown.

And whether there's something "out there" or not, there is always something "in there,” meaning within a fearful person’s psyche.

Fear of the dark was my only clue about what might be fueling Jack’s angst, so I used it.

“I want you to consider sitting alone in the dark for at least a half hour; longer if you can manage,” I suggested.

"I can tell you right now that it will freak me out," he stammered.

"I know. But it won't be the dark that scares you. It will be something in there," I said pointing to his head.

Well, Jack came back for another pep talk before he mustered the nerve to shut himself up alone in a pitch-black room. There, he imagined a smorgasbord of nameless fears about what might be “out there” in the darkness. But toward the end of his nerve-rattling vigil, after he'd sifted through all his frightening fantasies, Jack had a psychological revelation of sorts.

"I realized the darkness isn’t what I’m really scared of," he told me later.

"What is it then?" I asked.

"It sounds weird, but what really frightens me is life. Being alive is scary to me."

Life’s Challenges

Some of us experience life as a challenge, a fistful of opportunities. For others, it’s a smooth ride with lots of joy and some sweet sorrows. For others still, it's a tedious, grim struggle. And, for those like Jack, it's a menacing, runaway train that intimidates the mind and spirit. For those folks, just walking out the door each morning feels like being pushed into the lion's den.

Life holds real dangers, both psychological and physical. Many of us block them out ("It won't happen to me"), but some are haunted by these mental boogeymen and cower in their menacing shadows. The “dark” they fear is the unknown, the unpredictable.

It's common to attribute fearfulness to traumatic events, phobias, panic attacks or neurochemistry run amok, and there’s plenty of that going around. But in our rush to diagnose and treat fear, we sometimes overlook the obvious. Life can be scary.

I recalled what my son told me when this angst took hold of him.

"Hold me, Dad.”

Then I thought about Jack. For folks like him, walking into the lion's den is a little easier if you've got someone to hold on to.

For more, visit philipchard.com.