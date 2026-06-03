In the Grip of Thanatos

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In Freudian psychology it’s called “Thanatos,” or what is colloquially referred to as “the death wish.” Considering what is happening in our nation and across the planet right now, collectively, we may be in its grip.

Now, before I dive into this pit, it’s worth noting that Freud and his traditional version of psychoanalysis, including his theory on Thanatos, are widely criticized these days. That’s not unusual when someone breaks new intellectual ground, which is always subject to revision as new understandings emerge.

However, some of Freud’s fundamental ideas about the human psyche should not be dismissed as dated or quaint. I’m among those who find it plausible that his concepts of both Thanatos and Eros help explain what is happening to our collective well-being.

Within Freudian theory, Eros is defined as the life instinct, the motivational force that urges us toward creativity, procreation, growth and self-preservation.

Instinct for Self-Destruction?

Its opposite, Thanatos, is the death instinct, that which drives us toward aggression, destruction, self-harm and, ultimately, oblivion.

Both of these psychological forces operate at two levels: self-directed and other-directed. Regarding Thanatos, self-directed manifestations include risk-taking behaviors, self-harm, suicidality and self-sabotage, which includes addictions and hurtful compulsions. The other-directed tendencies include aggression, abuse of others, violence, sadism, hate and destruction of things, the environment and persons.

Seem familiar?

Notably, some psychologists question whether Thanatos exists, in part because of the disturbing suggestion that humanity has an innate predilection for self-destruction. Like many mental health concepts, it is difficult to prove or disprove.

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Burn it Down

However, both historically and presently, evidence in support of Thanatos as an active force in human affairs seems compelling. The hatred and “burn it all down” impulses that infect elements in our society, both socially and politically, look eerily like a collective death-wish.

Destroying the natural environment, undermining the social safety net, turning a blind eye to child poverty and hunger, promoting unrestrained gun culture, starting unprovoked wars, enabling misogynists and pedophiles, furthering a rigged economic system that concentrates wealth and drives poverty, etc. These and other self-inflicted wounds, being so widespread and powerful, support the Thanatos theory.

Among naysayers, many of the behaviors attributed to the influence of Thanatos are ascribed to causative factors like unresolved emotional trauma, disordered brain chemistry, childhood abuse and neglect, and so on. The theory that these behaviors are caused by some underlying psycho-spiritual force embedded deep in the mind can border on woo-woo.

Embracing Life

However, when we mentally step back from individual examples and consider a larger, humanity-wide perspective, the case for Thanatos appears stronger. We are, by far, the most dangerous animal on the planet, and if you don’t buy that, you haven’t read world history.

“To me, Thanatos is just another name for evil,” a colleague told me. “Call it what you like, there is something dark and sinister in the human spirit.”

And something wondrous as well, as represented in Freud’s concept of Eros. We lay down our lives for those we love. We create incredible art and music and literature. We go to the Moon. We spread acts of kindness.

So no, not all humans are in the grip of Thanatos. Our species seems divided between those who embrace Eros as their guiding principle and those who feel drawn to the death wish.

Egocentric Greed

At this juncture in our history, many people of power and money in our world seem smitten by Thanatos. And they attract those who are like-minded. Just as kindness is contagious, so too can be cruelty.

Deep inside the followers of Thanatos in a place they may not even recognize, some fundamental essence has turned its back on life, on Eros. What drives them may be bitterness, a sense of victimization, an infantile narcissism, a callous indifference toward others, an egocentric greed or some other malignant emotion or mindset.

So, we are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. We are Lucifer and Michael. We are Cain and Abel. The struggle between good and evil goes on.

We are living it.

For more, visit philipchard.com.