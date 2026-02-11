Living Without Purpose

× Expand Photo by Sparky2000 - Getty Images Business people in a crosswalk - stock image

“Do you know what you were put on Earth to do?” asked Tom, a psychotherapy client who was troubled by a persistent melancholia.

“My vocation and purpose involve doing what I can to relieve suffering,” I replied.

“Well, I never figured it out. I don't feel like I have any special talent or calling. Basically, I think my life is just about getting by,” he ruminated.

Some people come into this world with a particular life purpose branded on their personality in bold, blazing colors. They are given a gift or talent for music, science, writing, building, sports, politics, art, child-rearing, healing, farming or some other pursuit that clearly points the way toward a reason for being.

And there are some people without distinct talents who nevertheless experience a calling, a strong psychological or spiritual pull toward a particular life work. Whether gifted or called, these folks know what their lives are about. They have purpose.

Born with Purpose

Those born with a fervent purpose or torrid talent are epitomized by the likes of Martin Luther King, Jr., Michael Jordan, Stephen King, Pavarotti, Picasso, Einstein and other notable folks. But there are also many not famous people who live snugly in that goodness of fit between who they are and how they live. Tom is not among them.

“My father was a farmer and a happy man,” he told me. “He loved the land, the animals and working with his hands. He used to say there was nothing more important than being happy in your work.”

“And you're not, I take it?” I replied.

“Well, farming never felt right to me, so I tried lots of things, like building trades, teaching, sales and then the small retail business I own now,” he said.

“And you weren't successful?” I questioned.

“Actually, my small business is prosperous, but it doesn't feel like what I'm here to do. It leaves me comfortable but flat,” he concluded.

Nagging Suspicions

Some of us are plagued by a nagging suspicion that our daily labors are meaningless, or that we're missing whatever “right fit” there could be between our nature and the various roles, vocations and avocations one can occupy in this world. A small industry has burgeoned around helping people find and pursue their gifts or callings. You can consult with vocational counselors, personality type analysts, astrologers, and others who purport to help people find their “bliss,” as anthropologist Joesph Campbell called it.

“Maybe some of us are born without a clear mission in life,” Tom speculated.

“Or maybe you were born to wander, to search without really finding, sort of like pioneers who never find the promised land,” I suggested.

“That's putting a rosy frame around a thorny picture,” he added.

Indeed. There can be great angst in feeling like a lifestyle misfit, and depression, bitterness, resentment, addictions and even suicide can follow.

“Then again, perhaps everyone gets a life calling, but some of us just don’t discover it,” Tom mused on.

“Or we find it but get scared off by the risks. A lot of times, following a calling or pursuing a talent requires letting go of security,” I added.

I counted the handful of folks I know, out of so many, who feel as snug as a bug in their lifestyle rug. Most are not particularly prosperous from the standpoints of money, prestige or fame, but there is a sparkle to their existence which eludes many others who have pursued the wrong dream, no matter how successfully, or none at all.

Being given a gift or calling and then, but chance, ignorance or fear, not following it, can be its own kind of tragedy. Overstated?

Well, to quote Picasso, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

For more, visit philipchard.com.