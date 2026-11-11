No Solution?

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“There's got to be a solution,: Mark insisted.

“Somebody must have an answer,” Susan echoed.

Susan and Mark were into their sixth expert—supposedly me — in half as many years. The problem they placed at my door, as they had the others, was Mark's periodic and highly disruptive anxiety, including panic attacks.

At least twice a year he would spiral into a vortex of worry, dread and catastrophizing, and remain there for a couple of months. Barely able to function at those times, he had lost jobs, ceased doing anything enjoyable, and became withdrawn and socially isolated. His very supportive spouse proved his only solace.

He tried everything he, his family and social circle, not to mention experts, could think of to restore some semblance of well-being. This included anti-anxiety medications, nutritional fixes, intensive outpatient therapy, exercise, hypnosis, exposure therapy and even religion. In other words, the works. Except nothing did work.

Psychobabble Vocabulary

With permission, I obtained Mark's clinical records from prior therapists and physicians. He sported a psychological and medical work-up as thick as a Big Mac. This was no rookie client, and his vocabulary was saturated with psychobabble to prove it.

“Do you think I have a neurochemical imbalance, a repressed unconscious conflict, unresolved emotional trauma, or some kind of food or environmental allergy causing inflammation in my brain?” he asked.

“Or do you think it's us, our marriage?” Susan muttered, a little scared it might be, but clearly not.

“I think you may be looking for an answer where there might not be one,” I replied.

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Understandably, they were more than a little dumbfounded at my non-specific response.

“That's not much of an answer,” Susan suggested.

“Granted, and I don't mean to sound flippant, but there may not be an answer,” I added.

This didn't go over well. Mark was adamant that there’s always an answer if you look hard enough. Susan took it a bit more personally.

“You people are supposed to help us, not discourage us,” she shot back.

Some Knots Can’t Be Untied

There's this illusion in our society, one that psychologist-types helped create, that all emotional and interpersonal problems have a solution, but that's simply not true. There are conundrums that just can't be resolved.

I know, it sounds like blasphemy. Americans are a “can do” lot, and the idea that there is some mountain we can't climb, some knot we cannot untie, simply doesn't sit well. But that is sometimes the case.

In the psychological realm, many problems do have a clear solution. Others, while challenging, can be improved with sufficient effort. However, there are a few problems, given our state of knowledge, which have no solution, which is a good reason to keep pursuing more research.

“So, what are we supposed to do, give up?” Mark asked rhetorically.

“What you call giving up other folks call acceptance,” I replied. “It’s paradoxical, but sometimes when we accept a problem, rather than trying relentlessly to snuff it out, it gets better.”

“Well, we obviously came to the wrong person. Mark and I will not give up, and we'll find someone who won't give up on us,” Susan added.

“I understand,” I replied. “I hope you find the answer you're looking for.”

They left angry, and I don’t blame them. I would have felt the same. In the tradition of an honest mechanic, I didn't charge them for my time.

Hope is powerful medicine, and Mark and Susan possessed it, but banging one's head against a mental brick wall is powerful medicine too—in the wrong direction. Sometimes problems get better, or even go away, when we quit trying to solve them. Sort of like Chinese handcuffs.

Most of us are not broken and don’t need fixing. We are wounded and need healing. And there are instances when acceptance becomes a way of healing.

For more, visit philipchard.com.