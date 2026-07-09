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There are different kinds of deprivation that adversely impact mental well-being.

Deprive ourselves of sleep long enough and we can suffer a full-blown psychotic episode, complete with hallucinations and imaginary bugs crawling on the wall. No fun. Deprived of love and affection, we often turn bitter, depressed and desperate for caring human contact. For little ones, the impact proves far worse. Deprived of purpose, we become listless, apathetic, lost or in despair. Life can seem pointless.

But there is a less recognized form of mental poverty that can be equally crazy making. I call it “privacy deprivation,” and it’s easy to suffer these days.

While there are folks who have too much privacy (commonly termed “loneliness”), there are many who don’t get nearly enough. Our noisy, media frenzied, grab-your-attention world makes solitude hard to find.

Invading Our Lives

What’s more, it’s not only people who invade one’s privacy. Technology and media assail our mental spaces incessantly, that is unless we possess sufficient self-discipline to turn off our devices for meaningful periods of time.

The obvious antidote is uninterrupted alone time, moments when we aren’t required to pay attention to anyone or anything, when nothing is demanding our engagement. Whether we spend it listening to music, reading a book, loafing around, meditating, gardening or staring blankly into space, the restorative effect comes from not having to share our time and attention with anybody.

Don’t read me wrong. Sharing can be great, but too much leaves many of us feeling dispossessed of ourselves, crowded out of our inner lives or cramped for mental room.

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The symptoms of privacy deprivation include:

1. A sense that people or media are always in your space and invading your life.

2. Feeling tapped out in your ability to pay attention to others.

3. Apathy or even disdain toward most everybody, sometimes even friends and loved ones.

4. A simmering resentment toward and impatience with others, particularly those seeking your attention or involvement.

5. An inner voice screaming “Just leave me alone!”

Sufficient Solitude

So why do we need private time to stay sane? Not just for the peace and quiet. In the whirlwind of relationships each of us maintains in the arenas of family, work and social life, there is one special liaison that requires some undivided attention; the relationship you have with yourself. Without sufficient solitude, it’s challenging to understand and feel comfortable with oneself.

Also, private time offers the best opportunity to hear one’s inner voice, to distinguish your own intuition from the chorus of external voices barking at you to be a certain way, follow a particular path or find them interesting. Deprived of alone time, we can lose sight of who we are as distinct from others.

Granted, some folks can’t stand being with themselves and complain that “I hate to be alone,” an unsettling statement about the condition of one’s inner life. But many of us hunger for a measure of aloneness. In a sense, we miss being present with ourselves.

“I got to the point where I didn’t care if I ever talked to another human being again,” a privacy-starved physician told me. “I lost myself in a crowd of relationships, and I needed to find me again.” Often, such folks mistakenly believe they are “burned out” or “cynical” when, in fact, they are simply bereft of solitude.

So, if you’re feeling mentally claustrophobic, if everybody is talking at you but you’re not tuned in, if relationships leave you feeling captured and manhandled, or your technology compulsion has you twitching like a toad, don’t hop a southbound train or hide in the hall closet.

Just stake claim to some private time and then hang out with the person least likely to demand your attention.

You.

For more, visit philipchard.com.