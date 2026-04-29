Talking Too Much

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Sometimes, I talk too much.

Of course, I'm far from alone in this foible. In the information age, the era of mass communication on crack, our ears are inundated with endless floods of blah, blah, blah.

Talk shows, aptly named, are one sign of this modern malady. Can you imagine folks a hundred years ago passing up a circus, a band concert or parade to attend a “show” where all people did was sit and run their mouths? They would have figured they’d errantly wandered into Congress.

How the lively art of conversation got pushed aside by endless blathering is for historians to surmise, but one fact is apparent. Talk is both cheap and plentiful.

The evidence here is insurmountable. Attend a business meeting, a speech, a public hearing, a typical stand-drink-talk party, flick on the ever-wailing TV news or talk radio, or tune into your favorite streaming whatever, and the firehose of verbosity will wash over you.

Tuning Out?

No wonder the average person's attention span runs under 30 seconds. Who can pay attention to all the airy fluff that gets passed off as meaningful discourse? Only the world's most patient and persistent listeners, a dying breed.

Why don't more of us throttle back on the motor mouth routine? Do we really imagine we are so interesting to listen to? Are we so uncomfortable with silence that we feel compelled to cram every second with the sounds of voices, no matter how empty and trivial? Can't we say something once, and succinctly, and then be done with it?

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Many of us seem to believe if we make our thoughts known often enough and with sufficient repetition, others will come to embrace them. Quite the opposite seems true.

Saying something without endless elaboration and with the simplicity of conviction seems more persuasive than an oral term paper with footnotes. But many of us act as if the person who speaks the most words gets the last word.

Mental Traffic Jam

Our mental lives have become a massive traffic jam of talk. We have normalized this din of drivel to the point that the quiet souls among us are viewed askance, as if they are not quite normal. An unintended compliment designed as criticism.

Granted, talking can be enjoyable. When done well, conversation displays an artful quality that dances merrily among the participants, leaving each with a feeling of thoughts well-spoken and respectfully heard. And the oral tradition of storytelling, best known historically by folks like Garrison Keillor, Laura Simms, Will Rogers, Kathryn Windham and Mark Twain, is a wondrous use of the spoken word.

But, unfortunately, most of us are more proficient in saying little with much than saying much with little.

Now, in this column, one can justifiably argue I have said too much about saying too much. Fair enough. However, I do maintain that writing is different, that running one’s fingers over a keyboard departs significantly from running one’s mouth.

Still, I've been observing my talking behavior lately, and I must confess to times when I become quite the wind bag. I'll blabber out the same basic message in three or more different grammatical packages, when one clear sentence would do. So, it seems a worthy goal to practice a frugal economy with words.

My profession often admonishes people to “truly listen,” and that certainly is a much-needed attribute these days. However, the tendency to mentally check out and not actually hear what someone is saying may, in part, stem from the widespread tendency for folks to say way too much. It’s the brain’s way of proclaiming “enough already.”

As author Rebecca Douglass observed, “Verbosity is the enemy of eloquence.”

But then, that goes without saying.

For more, visit philipchard.com.