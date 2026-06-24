That Face in the Mirror

× Expand Photo by tommasolizzul - Getty Images Young man looking at an old man in the mirror - Aging

Occasionally, I take stock of the face that stares back from my mirror. Most of us do on a frequent basis. When it comes to my mug, much has changed over the years.

Wrinkles are etched deeper and expand like dendrites. The hair, while still present, has thinned, grayed a bit and retreats from my forehead. The chin, although not doubled, wants to migrate south. The eyes, while still clear, no longer twinkle.

“A slowly dying organism,” is how one friend referenced aging.

My episodes of scrutiny often elicit self-talk that, while not quite as ghoulish as my friend’s pronouncement, turns somber and downcast. Thoughts like, “You're showing your age” and “Your youth is gone” and “It’s all downhill from here.”

However, recently, when this nit-picky self-denigration reached a crescendo, a tiny voice of reason challenged the basic premise behind my dour critique.

“You have accepted the idea that young is attractive and old is not,” it said. “Are you certain this is true?”

“Pretty certain,” replied my neurotic self. "After all, our culture glorifies youth. Old is not generally considered beautiful. Perhaps refined or distinguished in some, but not physically attractive.”

Eyes of the Beholder?

“Isn't beauty in the eyes of the beholder?” the voice of reason argued.

“Sure, but the vast majority of beholders see beauty in the young,” came my counterpoint. “So even if I decide wrinkles, gray hair, and age spots are attractive, the majority will disagree.”

“Majority or not, beauty is arbitrary,” it replied. “The choice is yours. Either embrace the cultural bias that’s been drummed into you or create a perspective and attitude all your own.”

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So, I did. Accuse me of a gross rationalization or a desperate defense against the fear of entropy's ravages, but it’s clear our cultural premise—“Young is beautiful, while old is not”—is simply contrived. The entertainment moguls and vanity-driven “Be beautiful!” industry have sold us on what constitutes good looks, and we rarely question their opinions-disguised-as-facts.

We also tend to overlook their motives, which are largely financial. Americans spend around $550 billion annually on fashion, cosmetics, spas, cosmetic surgery and grooming. This doesn’t include exercise addicts who are into body sculpting, not for health but for appearances.

We Should Decide

Ultimately, each of us decides whether we like how we look or not. Whether we do so on the basis of our own preferences or those imposed upon us by the larger culture is ultimately our choice or should be.

Smug pronouncements to the contrary, age is more than a state of mind. It is also a state of body. We look and feel substantially different at 50 or 70 than at 20-something.

However, beauty, rather than age, is exclusively a state of mind, of perception. There are no objective criteria for determining physical attractiveness, only the prejudices of each individual, themselves often the product of cultural brainwashing.

This point comes to life when we see a couple where one clearly meets the cultural standard for beauty while the other just as clearly does not. Despite the apparent mismatch, they find ea

Increasingly, I try to look in the mirror with an open and accepting mind, not a persnickety and critical one. I strive to stop comparing my appearance to a fabricated social standard invented by people I’ve never met who want my money in exchange for goods and services they assert I require in order to look good.

I know, “beauty is skin deep” and all that. But even when one regards only skin, most of us harbor a view of attractiveness that is far too narrow and age biased. In doing so, we diminish ourselves and each other.

And that—not age or appearance—is what is truly unattractive.

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