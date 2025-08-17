The Certainty of Uncertainty

× Expand Image by VectorMine - Getty Images Uncertainty Illustration

Anxiety, in its many permutations, is the most common mental health issue. And if you look under the mental hood of this malady, you’ll find one common denominator. Uncertainty.

What shrinks call “intolerance of uncertainty” fuels everything from generalized anxiety disorder to social anxiety to obsessive-compulsive disorder, not to mention many addictions. We humans simply dislike not knowing what the future holds, particularly when signs of disorder and chaos abound, such as climate change, political divisions, economic threats and the like.

Now, uncertainty comes in two primary packages; imposed and chosen. Some adventurous individuals enjoy the thrill of “What’s going to happen?” provided they have freely chosen to put themselves in that scenario and believe “I can handle whatever.”

Plenty of Angst

However, when uncertainty is imposed on us, when we feel little or no control over what happens next, there is no thrill, just plenty of angst. Our brains don’t like not knowing, which is a problem because the future is unknowable.

Most find it easier to cope with a negative certainty than an ambiguous uncertainty. For example, studies show we find it harder to handle the threat of losing a job than actually losing it. Even regarding our health, often, we feel more stress waiting for tests to determine if we have a problem than finding out we do.

Once we know, we feel a greater capacity to act, to address the situation. Not knowing if that negative scenario will occur at all but thinking it might usually proves harder to handle.

Sure Thing?

To stave off the angst of uncertainty, many folks join groups that promise a sure thing, even though they can’t actually deliver on that promise. Certain religions provide a favorite landing spot in this regard. Believing in an afterlife and surrounding oneself with others of the same ilk assuages the uncertainty awaiting us all at death’s door.

Political zealots and leaders of the MAGA personality cult promise their devotees similar clarity and peace of mind. It’s comforting when there is no ambiguity, no alternative explanation to ponder. That removes the uncertainty and the fear.

Having an open mind, considering other viewpoints and thinking critically requires embracing the unknown. Research shows politically polarized people exhibit a high degree of apprehension toward uncertainty. Plain and simple, it scares them, so they run home to their psychosocial version of “momma.”

What to Do?

So, when the unknown rattles us, is there anything we can do? Yes, but not by following some glib nostrums from pop psychology. Rather, we must embrace a fundamental change in attitude and life perspective. Not easy.

John Allen Paulos, a mathematician, said it best: “Uncertainty is the only certainty there is. Knowing how to live with insecurity is the only security.” Meaning, running away from the experience of uncertainty only magnifies its power over us, which applies to any fear we avoid. Humans possess the ability to adapt. We do it frequently when our life situation shifts due to circumstances we can’t control, such as an illness, job change, losing a loved one, aging, etc.

Not surprisingly, highly adaptable types make peace with the immutable reality of uncertainty. They accept the inevitability of change, as well as the surprises, good and bad, and life disruptions that underpin living in an entropic universe. That requires a degree of psychological and spiritual mettle, as well as an accompanying life philosophy that values learning, engagement, truth and a measure a realistic optimism.

There’s nothing wrong with establishing order and structure in our lives where and when we can. But there is something wrong with hiding from the hard and fast truth about life’s capricious nature.

As psychologist Brené Brown said, “The uncertainty, risk and emotional exposure we face every day are not optional. Our only choice is a question of engagement.”

Face it down.

