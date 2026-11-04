The Cynic’s Lament

× Expand Photo by kieferpix - Getty Images Man with head down

At some juncture, virtually all of us get angry at life. We inhabit the opposite of the so-called “attitude of gratitude” we are admonished to embrace at Thanksgiving.

"Life isn't fair," we often tell ourselves when disappointments, losses or bad luck ignite our hostility toward existence itself.

For the most part, these episodes of existential discontent or even rage are a short-lived and necessary stage in coming to terms with "the way it is." But there are some people who don't chill out and rebound after visiting pity city. They move there permanently, and some end up making bitterness their life's work. We call them "cynics."

Cynicism differs from blazing anger. With cynics, the hot coals have cooled a bit, leaving a simmering tar pit of scorn and resentment. You can hear this brooding hostility in the cynic's ridicule of everything others hold dear and sacred. They don’t make laughter, happiness and peace. They make despair.

The Price of Despair

As Oscar Wilde characterized it, “A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything, and the value of nothing.”

"You want to know what I think of people?" Charlie, a particularly cynical client, asked me, his mouth twisted into a sardonic smile.

I really didn't, but I surmised that his need to tell me outweighed my desire not to know, so I issued the obligatory, "Yes, tell . . . "

"They're scum," he sneered, cutting me off. "There isn't a soul alive who isn't capable of lying, cheating and stabbing his best friend in the back given the right set of circumstances."

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

"That must mean you're scum too," I added, but he didn't skip a beat.

"No doubt about it," he replied. "I've done my part to make the world a worse place."

Flip the Switch

Charlie is not a criminal, a burned-out cop, a disgraced politician, or a tax attorney in some mafioso's pocket. He's an engineer.

For the better part of three decades, Charlie lived the good life, and then something flipped his cosmic switch. His business partner ripped him off, his wife had a messy affair leading to their divorce, and then his health faltered.

The energy he had drawn from work, family, and leisure ebbed away. All that remained to fire him up was his dark, smoldering discontent.

"I suppose you're gonna tell me I’m clinically depressed. Isn't that the latest psychobabble for people who have soured on life?" he baited me.

"No way I think you’re depressed. Seems to me you are profoundly sad, and those aren’t the same thing," I replied, as Charlie’s anger dissolved into quiet tears.

Biting Scorn

The cynic's biting scorn and stinging wit shield a profound sorrow often bordering on despair. By and large, cynics are romantics turned on their psychological heads. Instead of romanticizing about love and dreams, they pine over loss, disappointment and inequity.

Behind a cynic's simmering scowl there is someone who deeply cares but can no longer afford to pay caring's price, there is a dreamer who has crashed after take-off too many times, there is a lover who can't afford to swoon to the heart's fickle music anymore.

So, if you know a cynic, or happen to be one, remember that, more often than not, behind all the stinging sarcasm and disparaging analysis there resides a once good soul turned sour by circumstance. As George Carlin told us, “Scratch any cynic and you will find a disappointed idealist.”

For more, visit philipchard.com.