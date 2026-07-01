Thinking Less, Feeling More

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“Don't tell me what you think is wrong with me or how you believe I got this way. Don't try to analyze me and lay my life out like some chronology of cause-and-effect,” Peter insisted at our initial counseling session.

“OK, I won't. What's your beef?” I asked.

“Whenever I talk to people about what I'm going through emotionally, they begin interpreting my experience. They act like they're experts on my life,” he complained.

“What do they say?”

“They start telling me about my ‘inner child’ or that I'm having a ‘mid-life crisis' or some such crap. They can't wait to tie me up in one of their tidy little theories,” he explained.

“It's true that once people start analyzing they often stop listening” I replied.

“What I'm feeling is too big to fit into the little words you therapists use,” Peter said.

“Can’t agree with you more on that one. So why are you here?” I asked him.

“To feel who I am instead of think who I am. I know I have tough emotions to work through, so I need you to help me figure out how to do that without all the psychobabble,” he answered.

Making Sense of Emotional Pain

Peter's stance is both admirable and uncommon.

When most of us are battered by inner turmoil, we want an expert to put our pain and confusion into a neat, lucid package. That's one reason some of us take our troubles to psychotherapists, psychics, advice columnists, self-help books and, increasingly, AI chatbots.

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The need to make sense of one's emotional pain can be compelling, and sometimes it helps a lot. When we name something, like a mental health condition, we often feel more power to influence it.

It's not easy enduring emotional strife without the comfort afforded by "name that neurosis." But sometimes when we pigeon-hole our inner upheaval into a conceptual explanation, we are running away from our emotions and, instead, using thoughts and analysis to create that mental distance. Learning to “talk the talk” of psychology can be a way to avoid the arduous, sometimes scary work of learning by deeply experiencing our emotions.

“I’m clinically depressed,” one client told me on introduction.

“That doesn’t tell me much about who you are and what you’re going through,” I replied.

The Price of Refuge

A price is paid for seeking this refuge. We may cease learning from the considerable wisdom of our emotions by embracing someone else's heady, generic theory about what makes us tick.

Are emotions a source of wisdom? Not always, but often when we allow ourselves to sit with them instead of labeling or manipulating them, they catalyze our intuition and insight. Emotions are one of the languages that communicate to us who we are, so experiencing them in an immersive and visceral way can promote self-understanding.

“This time, I want to find my own meaning, my own understanding,” Peter insisted. “I'm through having my life explained to me in a psychobabble book, on a talk show or by one of you shrinks.”

So, instead of interpreting what Peter was going through, I suggested ways he could deeply engage with and explore his feeling self. At my urging, he wrote poetry to express what he was experiencing, used a Buddha board (google it) to manifest his feelings, listened to music that immersed him in his moods, and journaled a narrative describing his emotional history and observations.

Peter's sessions were long on expression and short on mental critique. It was tough work, but eventually he gained the self-understanding he sought.

“Can you put this new self-awareness into words?” I asked him later.

“I probably could but I’m not going to. I felt what I needed to, and that’s enough,” he replied.

Peter took the chance of listening to his inner voice rather than all the outer voices mouthing the ABCs of insight. Sure, it can help to have someone walk that path with you, provided they don’t analyze, pontificate and do an advice dump. In his case, he let his emotions do the teaching.

And sometimes, the only way we can hear that inner teacher is to have everyone else shut up.

For more, visit philipchard.com.