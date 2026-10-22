Under the Microscope

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“I feel like I’m constantly being scrutinized,” Laura told me.

“By anyone in particular?” I asked.

“No, that’s what bothers me. If it was just my boss or parents, that would be one thing. But I feel it from people I don’t even know.”

“How does it show up?” I inquired.

For Laura, the examples were many: Walking into a crowded store. Passing a stranger on the sidewalk. A driver in the car behind her. The receptionist at her doctor’s office. In fact, her list of these instances was almost inexhaustible.

“What do these people do that suggests they are scrutinizing you?” I continued.

“Most of the time, nothing. That’s what concerns me. It feels like I’m delusional,” she replied.

“You’re not,” I told her.

Mental Microscope

Most often, someone in Laura’s conundrum grew up under a mental microscope. For most of us, being watched by rigid, critical eyes is exceedingly uncomfortable, and when that occurs throughout one’s childhood, the impact can be lifelong and debilitating.

Laura proved the point. Her parents were classic tight asses who closely observed and critiqued her every move. Adding to insult, she was enrolled in a private all-girls school taught by battleaxes with a degree in criticism.

She found refuge only in the presence of her fellow students, all of whom were being closely scrutinized as well. Interacting with them, she realized the harm being done and the unfairness of the situation but felt powerless to change it.

When college set her free, she blossomed in many respects, going on to earn academic scholarships and attain an advanced degree. Throughout, she distanced herself from her parents and made certain her first job was far away.

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By the time she graced my door, she’d become a successful professional with a steady boyfriend/partner. As one might expect, her beau grew up in similar circumstances, so he and Laura were good at not scrutinizing each other. They were safe together.

Apologetic and Appeasing

But with the rest of humanity, not so much. When around others, Laura found herself being deferential, accommodating, apologetic, appeasing and in full people pleasing mode. She learned all these behaviors in the emotional crucible of her youth.

These were her defense mechanisms, the behaviors she used to protect herself from the onslaught of nagging that populated her existence. She also learned to keep her head down, that the safest kind of interaction was no interaction. It was her version of being shy.

“You realize, of course, that most people are much too self-absorbed to be scrutinizing you just for the hell of it,” I suggested.

“Yes, I do,” she replied. “However, knowing that doesn’t change how I feel, and how I feel is what drives how I behave.”

Laura’s fear of scrutiny was locked in. It had become her default mode. No amount of insight or cognitive reframing was going to nudge her out of it.

“Somehow, I need to prove to myself that I’m wrong, that people aren’t scrutinizing me,” she said.

“I don’t think you need to prove that to yourself,” I countered. “Maybe what you really need is to stop caring what other people think, at least much of the time.”

‘Brainspotting’

Trying to rewire Laura’s default mode of feeling watched, while possible, seemed the longer way around. She bought my reasoning, so we set about altering her reaction to perceived scrutiny, using a method called “Brainspotting” along with some cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT).

“You can keep assuming that people are critiquing you but still learn not to care what they think,” I continued.

The outcome proved positive. Laura continued to feel she was being watched, but she gradually cared less and less. Her new mantra was “It’s their problem.”

It’s important to care what some people think, particularly those you love and admire. But it’s suffocating to care what all people think.

For more, visit philipchard.com.