Want Creativity? Move

× Expand Photo by Maksym Belchenko - Getty Images Young woman hiking

“I have writer’s block,” Ellen told me. “And you’re a writer, so I’m hoping you can give me some strategies for breaking through.”

The type of writing in question was Ellen’s stab at composing a memoir. She started well, pumped out a couple of early chapters, and then hit that mental wall many writers know all too well. Her conundrum was reminiscent of a prior client who composed music and came to me with a similar lament.

“My muse has gone silent,” he confessed. “My well of creativity seems to have dried up.”

Creativity is an oft-admired attribute among humans. We laud musicians, scientists, actors, authors, inventors, artists . . . basically, those who conjure something new or unique that delights, engages, enlightens, inspires, etc.

Strong Creative Bent

When a child demonstrates a strong creative bent, which is what free play encourages, parents and teachers often call them “gifted.” Properly cultivated, this attribute can blossom during adolescence and adulthood, infusing one’s life with creative energy. However, when that gift goes dormant, what can folks like Ellen do to revive it?

According to a new study out of the University of Utah, as well as prior research from Austria, the answer is surprisingly simple and accessible. Move. In particular, move in nature.

The research demonstrated that creative people are, for the most part, people in motion. And the more that motion occurs in the natural world, the greater the generative effect.

In the study, the primary focus was on people who hiked, backpacked and engaged in other outdoor activities requiring prolonged movement. One can extrapolate additional activities in this regard, including kayaking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, biking, swimming, etc.

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Several theories attempt to explain the psychological and neurological mechanisms underlying this creative boost:

Some posit that it’s the “exercise effect.” We know that physical activity elevates mood which, in turn, fosters creativity. However, indoor exercise didn’t demonstrate as strong an impact as that conducted in nature.

Others theorize that moving while outdoors frees up mental bandwidth, so to speak, that which is often depleted by task overload, noise pollution, hurry sickness, frequent interruptions and ceaseless busy work. As prolific author Joyce Carol Oates stated: “Keeping busy is the means by which the creative impulse is destroyed.” The peaceful pause afforded by nature and movement in combination relieves the “mental workspace” of obstructive cognitive and emotional clutter, providing more open space for creative pursuits.

Still others cite the “nature effect.” The natural world is a feast of creative forces, forms and processes. The life force itself organizes energy and matter to create a wide array of animate forms. When we immerse ourselves in this sensory milieu and, like many of its other inhabitants, set ourselves in motion, we align with the life force, the ultimate creative power in our world.

Get Outdoors!

Best as they can determine, the researchers believe most people need at least three sessions of outdoor movement lasting 30 to 60 minutes each before this creativity effect kicks in. In this instance, more is better.

While confirmed by modern behavioral science, this approach is nothing new. Many highly accomplished people have endorsed this formula for juicing one’s creativity, including Thoreau, Maya Angelou, Beethoven, Joni Mitchell, Terry Tempest Williams, Monet . . . the list is long. William Wordsworth believed walking around lakes and in gardens literally generated poetry.

So, I encouraged Ellen to address her writer’s block with outdoor movement. She chose hiking, sometimes clocking five or more miles several times a week. Before long, her muse awakened from its coma and began innervating her writing.

So, the next time you feel stuck and in need of a creative surge or solution, head outdoors to a natural area and move through and with it. Repeat frequently.

Your muse will approve.

For more, visit philipchard.com.