We’re Being Poisoned

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There is a stark reality we are collectively facing.

All of us are being poisoned. All of us. There’s not a human on the planet devoid of microplastics and, in many instances, forever chemicals, among many other toxins. Not a one.

In addition to the physical impacts, there is growing evidence these poisons cause mental health conditions as well. Found in our brains and cerebrospinal fluid, they trigger neuroinflammation and endocrine disruption linked to anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental maladies.

And how did we get here? In a word, greed. Putting profits ahead of people has become a guiding principle in American capitalism. Are there exceptions? Sure, particularly among small businesses and a few larger ones that haven’t forfeited their humanity.

Merchants of Death

We’ve seen this movie before. As early as the 1950s, the tobacco industry knew its addictive products were killing people in mass but did nothing. Instead, they covered it up, knowing full well they were merchants of death. One of their primary targets, even today? Young people

In the 20th century alone, over 100 million humans died prematurely due to tobacco use. Currently, the WHO reports approximately 8 million die annually from these addictive “products.”

Then there are pesticides and herbicides, widely advertised as safe. Not. The UN estimates around 200,000 direct-cause deaths annually. However, that’s not the full picture. These substances, which infect our food, water, air, lawns and us, cause many serious ailments, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Parkinsons, leukemia, cancers of the liver and breast, to name a few.

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Legal and Toxic

Then there’s booze, a toxic drug both legal and widely advertised as cool, elegant, macho, etc. The death toll here is 2.6 million annually, disproportionately younger people. Recently, alcohol consumption was definitively linked to several deadly cancers. But our “drinking culture” is big money.

Which brings us to the newest scourge on public health; plastics and PFAS (forever chemicals). Americans get special treatment with PFAS because many of these toxins are banned in other countries, but not here. Apparently, as long as profits are involved, we are expendable. So, these ruinous substances invade our bodies through food, water, clothing, furniture, utensils, etc.

As for microplastics, that infamous spoonful infecting the average human brain is only part of the story. Now, they are found in blood, sputum, semen—pretty much everywhere. What’s more, there is no proven way to cleanse them from our bodies. How long they persist and what havoc they wreak remain open questions. We’re the lab rats.

Fossil Fuels

Finally, there’s the fossil fuel industry. They knew about global warming in the 1950s but decided padding their bottom line was more important than protecting lifeboat Earth, and us. A landmark Harvard study showed particulate matter pollution from burning fossil fuels kills 8.7 million annually via heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and COPD. Hey, but drill baby drill.

What’s behind the mass poisoning of the human race? Profits. Our government, if one can call it that, and the business interests peddling these toxins, don’t give a rat’s ass about you or your family. And when an incriminating finger is pointed at them in the media or courts, they lie, obfuscate and distort. Displaying moral cowardice on steroids, they plead innocence.

But we are the innocent ones. We are suffering for their greed, willful blindness and callous indifference. They simply don’t care.

Whatever your party affiliation, the next time you’re asked to vote for some paid-for politician in the pocket of these purveyors of death and suffering, remember this. They don’t care either.

For more, visit philipchard.com.