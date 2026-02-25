× Expand Photo by Mariia Vitkovska - Getty Images Man in glasses worrying - Stock Photo

This column is about one of Homo sapiens favorite pastimes. Worrying.

Unless you are blissfully enlightened, mentally checked out or a “What, me worry?” type, chances are you spend a hunk of time gnashing your psychological teeth. Some studies suggest this mental activity is right up there with sexual fantasies as a consumer of cerebral airtime.

It doesn't matter that we tell each other, "Worrying doesn't change anything.” Many of us still keep doing it. As Mark Twain said, “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.”

And while it's true that what we worry about rarely occurs the way we imagine, if at all, and that obsessing doesn't affect how they turn out, neurotic rumination does change how we feel. Worrying creates its own mental malaise, a sort of low-grade fever of the mind. It usually doesn't feel awful and agonizing like deep depression, anxiety attacks or oppressive guilt, but it does produce a persistent ill at ease feeling.

Sorrow or Strength?

Corrie ten Boom, a social worker who resisted the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands put it this way: “Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength.”

Of course, there are situations where worrying is unavoidable, such as not knowing the welfare of a loved one. But the chronic, low-grade variety is the norm and reflects more of a choice.

The mechanics of worrying consist of thinking ahead about something that may or may not happen and then believing that whatever does or doesn't happen will be bad. Often, this involves creating mental pictures of what we imagine will go awry and then replaying these like a looping disaster video. All that frightening, pessimistic visualizing throws a hefty bucket of cold water on one's peace of mind.

Worrying is a warped extension of a very useful mental process, planning. We humans have this nifty ability to think ahead, anticipate events and prepare ourselves to deal with them, like how to avoid traffic jams, reduce one's tax liability, finance a remodel or study for the big exam.

Good Plan

Planning doesn't guarantee that everything will turn out as we wish, but it increases the odds. Sometimes a good plan does come together.

In contrast, worrying is the dark side of planning. When we worry, rather than using our mental machinery to increase the chances of a positive outcome, we use it to catastrophize, to imagine what will go ass-over-tea kettle.

Obviously, confident, positive people worry less than insecure, dour ones. Those who score high on one of the big five personality traits called “neuroticism” are most likely to succumb to anxious uncertainty.

Neuroticism also increases the risk a person will begin worrying about the fact that they’re worrying, the mental equivalent of a cat chasing its tail. As one client put it, “Now, I’m worried that I’m worried.”

So, what should the worrywarts among us do with all our ominous obsessing? First, give yourself some grace by recognizing that almost everyone worries. Second, rather than letting it run roughshod through one’s psyche, put it on a leash. Consider these approaches:

Get good at it: Confine your worrying to a limited time period daily, say 15 minutes. During that time, worry as intensely as possible. Make it an activity.

Write it: Studies show those who keep a so-called worry journal end up ruminating less while not stressing as much about it.

Say it: Worrying is often like an irritating noise in the background. By speaking your worries out loud, you bring them to the forefront of your awareness. It changes one’s relationship to the worrisome thoughts and creates the opportunity to speak back to your worries with a calmer, wiser voice.

Repetitive worrying is intensified by keeping it in the shadows. Once dragged into the open, worrying starts to look different, often a tad silly, overdone, futile, boring and self-defeating. As one’s attitude toward worrying shifts, one does it less and takes it less seriously.

The only thing worrying changes is us.

And not for the better.

For more, visit philipchard.com.