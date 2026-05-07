What We Get to Keep

× Expand Illustration by Nuthawut Somsuk - Getty Images Illustration of cost of living crisis

Sandy lives in an apartment so small that when she comes home from shopping at Goodwill, she has to decide what to move out to make room for her purchases.

She struggles day-to-day to feed and clothe herself and her 4-year-old daughter on some money from free-lance writing and two part-time jobs. Her ex-husband has long since disappeared down some unknown highway, probably never to be heard from again. On occasion, her car decides it needs a day off and refuses to budge. That means bicycling (weather permitting), walking, or bumming a ride from friends.

The things most Americans consider essential for survival, like a television, microwave, and high-end smartphone, are far down Sandy's list of “maybe someday” items. Nutritious food, warm clothing, an efficiency apartment, student loan payments, books and toys for her daughter, absolutely necessary medical care, and an occasional matinee at the movies eat up what little cash there is to go around.

Living in Poverty

Increasingly, this type of scenario is being played out across our nation. One of the results of our rigged economic system is that 11 million of our children live in poverty. Many are hungry and malnourished. That’s shameful.

And don’t give me any “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” crap. Sandy has knocked on more doors than she can recall trying to land a decent job, but there is always something that doesn't quite fit; too little experience, or not the right kind, or hours that make childcare financially impossible. While not entirely unemployed, she is clearly under-employed.

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Sandy's story is not unusual. Many decent, responsible people struggle in our rich-getting-richer economic con game, falling into the crevasse between being truly self-sufficient and sufficiently impoverished to gain government assistance.

What makes Sandy unusual is her outlook.

American Dream?

“I don't have much in the way of stuff or the American dream,” she told me with a genuine smile.

“Does that bother you?” I asked.

“Sometimes when I see another little girl around my daughter's age who has nicer clothes and fancy toys, riding around in an upscale car or living in a fine house, then I feel bad. Everyone wants to do better by their children,” she replied.

“But you're not bitter?”

“What's to be bitter about? We aren't starving or freezing to death, and I have what is really important,” she replied.

“And what is that?” I asked.

“As I see it, no matter how much stuff you buy, no matter how much money you make, you really only get to keep three things in life,” she said.

“What do you mean by keep?”

“I mean nobody can take these things away from you unless you let them,” she replied. "One, your positive experiences; two, your integrity; and three, what you grow inside yourself, whether that is love or, in some people, hate.”

Positive Experiences

For Sandy, positive experiences don't come on a grand scale. They are seemingly ordinary moments with her daughter, walks in the woods, napping under a shade tree, listening to music, taking a warm bath, or baking bread.

For her, integrity is about staying true to her moral values. “I know what I believe is right and true, and I let those beliefs guide me. When life is tough, when it tries to knock us down, that’s when remaining true to your values becomes so important. I’m not going to betray myself,” she explained.

As for what we grow inside, Sandy said, “That's up to each of us, isn't it? I don't grow bitterness or anger. I could if I wanted to, but I'd rather not hold on to toxic feelings. They only hurt me."

“So, what do you grow?” I asked

Sandy looked warmly at her daughter and then back to me. She pointed toward her own eyes, which were aglow with tenderness, gratitude and love.

“I grow this.”

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