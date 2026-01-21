When Advice Falls Flat

× Expand Photo by stockphotodirectors - Getty Images Advice-Arguement

Ever wonder why someone’s seemingly sound advice often falls on deaf ears?

Deb does. She’s been encouraging her newly married, twenty-year-old daughter to reconsider before rushing to have a child, but without success.

To make her case, Deb cited the financial impact, career challenges, lifestyle changes, newness of the marriage, etc. Unfortunately for her, not only did her rational arguments fail to prevail, but they didn’t even generate much discussion. She described their conversations as the proverbial “in one ear and out the other.”

Receptive Ear?

So, what determines whether one’s counsel, often born from years of hard-won learning experiences and miscues, finds a receptive ear among those who possess far less lived knowledge? Why do people enthusiastically embrace one particular suggestion, take it to heart and use it to make decisions while completely ignoring another of equal or superior value?

Often, it is due to something I call “cognitive intuitive resonance.” I know, psychobabble, but bear with me.

This term refers to a harmonic connection between what one person is advising (a cognitive idea), and the recipient’s gut reaction to it (an intuitive response). Deb’s daughter wasn’t buying her mom’s advice because her own inner voice, or intuition, nascent as it was at her young age, wasn’t entertaining similar ideas or concerns.

Unless there’s some resonance between the counsel you give and the recipient’s own heartfelt intuition, your message will probably bounce right off. Why?

Intuitive Sense

Cognitive research shows we don’t make most decisions rationally, by dispassionately analyzing facts and options. Instead, we combine our thinking with some kind of emotional or intuitive sense, a sort of inner compass if you will.

So when you’re trying to make a choice, you are combining what your thinking mind is saying with what your intuitive mind is feeling. Relying solely on one or the other often results in flawed decision-making.

The same decision-making process that occurs inside of one’s psyche also occurs between two people. If my rational argument doesn’t connect with your intuitive feelings, you’re unlikely to seriously consider it, even if you find it cognitively appealing.

Physicians, parents, nurses, teachers, counselors, ministers — all who dispense advice are utterly dependent on the presence of something in the other person that is already trending along the same lines, or at least open to or curious about considering it. Absent that, no amount of reasoning or convincing will cut it.

Usually, a tug-of-war between the thinking brain and the feeling one is not a fair fight. We are emotional creatures.

Self-Reflection

So, what should Deb do with her advice? Well, probably stuff it and, instead, ask her daughter a lot of open-ended questions, the kind that don’t have an implied answer imbedded in them. By genuinely exploring her daughter’s thinking and intuition around becoming a parent, rather than trying to insert her own viewpoint, Deb may motivate her toward more self-reflection and contemplation.

In contrast to advice-giving, asking someone open, non-leading questions helps them connect with their own inner GPS and can initiate a subconscious decision-making process, not unlike what we refer to as “sleeping on it.” Ultimately, that person may not embrace what you believe is in their best interests, but they are more likely to critically examine their options before making a choice.

You want to influence someone?

Ask more, advise less.

