Words that Spill Blood

The surge in political violence in our country, exemplified by but not confined to the January 6 insurrection, has generated a heated debate over whether vitriolic rhetoric by persons in high places can instigate bloodshed. Can people be driven to mayhem or even murder simply by listening to the angry diatribes of others, be those sociopathic politicians or hate mongering pundits? What does social science tell us about the power of political rancor, whether in government or the media and from left or right wing, to exert that kind of mind control?

First off, current research suggests some individuals and groups are far more susceptible to hateful influencers than others. There are certain types of mental dysfunction, such as sociopathy, delusions (think conspiracy theories) and paranoia, which increase the risk of violent behavior. Recognize, however, that the overwhelming majority of persons with mental illness are not violent and, in fact, are more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrators. What’s more, alcohol abuse among so-called normal people poses a far greater risk of violent behavior than any psychological disorder.

Nonetheless, if you combine one of these mental disorders with an individual’s political zealotry, then the impact of hateful, divisive speech figures prominently. There is evidence it can be the spark that ignites latent violent tendencies in those who would otherwise keep it under wraps. Most susceptible are wingnuts, ideological extremists with a victim mindset who feel disaffected from the larger culture. Often, they believe “the system” screwed them over, or they harbor a deep paranoia about being messed with by the government, businesses or powerful individuals.

Underlying Emnity

Whatever their reasons, real or imaginary, this alienation fuels an underlying enmity focused on whatever person or institution they believe to be their personal tormentor. In some, this goes no further than verbal insults or public displays of defiance. But, in a few, it morphs into violence. When they hear and believe simplistic, cookie-cutter labels describing their perceived enemies—the deep state, woke politicians, socialists, fascists—they may view violence as a justified defense of their version of moral order.

Historically, most political violence in the late ‘60s and into the ‘70s came from left-wing zealots. Today, that tendency has completely flipped, with right-wing extremists perpetrating the vast majority of politically motivated acts of violence. And the overall incidence is increasing. It’s reached the point where the Department of Homeland Security has defined political violence as a “persistent and lethal threat.”

OK, but how do bellicose politicians and trash-talking pundits contribute to the problem? Well, when wingnuts hear the same kinds of words and ideas coming out of the mouths of these VIPs as they listen to inside their own heads, they feel validated. In such an individual’s mind, they are being told they are entitled to feel mad as hell and, in some, to take matters into their own hands.

We hear with more than our intellects. We also hear with our hearts. And when one’s heart is full of suspicion, fear and hate, it hears not only the literal meanings of words but also what they imply. For instance, when Trump told the crowd that would soon invade the Capitol they had to “fight like hell,” he didn’t specify storming Congress. He didn’t have to. These people were primed to act out. All they required was permission, which he granted.

Now, I suspect the political shock jocks out there will dismiss my observations as the wild conjecture of some egghead who makes his living prying open people’s psyches. Fair enough. But, if they don’t really believe their incendiary rhetoric motivates people to violence, then I can only conclude they are beset by a mental dysfunction of their own—denial. Some of these powerful miscreants are in it for the money or the votes and seem willing to get people maimed or killed to achieve their self-serving ends.

Sadly, hateful political speech ups media ratings and, sometimes, wins elections. And, increasingly, with certain unhinged people, it also plays a part in spilling innocent blood.

