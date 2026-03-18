Educators Credit Union Wants Students to Get Smart About Their Money

× Expand Photo via Racine Unified Schools (Facebook) Educators Credit Union Reality Check Day Educator Credit Union's Reality Check Day with Racine Unified Schools (2026)

Come next month, some 1,200 Milwaukee high school students are going to get a lot smarter about their money thanks to one of the state’s largest credit unions.

On April 7-8, Racine-based $3.8 billion asset Educators Credit Union (ECU) will hold the next installment of its popular Reality Check Day financial literacy program in partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and Shalom High School, a central city charter school. The pair of interactive programs is just the latest in ECU’s 20-year history of the program, which has received rave reviews from both school systems and business communities alike.

“This is the crown jewel of our member financial education initiative,” says Victor Frasher, Director of Community Engagement for the 250,000-member ECU, which has 25 branches through southeastern Wisconsin. “The Milwaukee programs will offer a good mix of educators and community leaders working with the students.”

Expert Oversight

The Reality Check process is an ingenious mix of student activity and expert oversight, featuring situational analyses and greater understanding of the power and responsibility tied to money, Rasher explains.

The 90-minute interactive session allows each student to pick his or her own career path, along with all the assumptions that go with it. The student is then assigned various expenses and aspects of life requiring astute money management. The expenses are typical with those of adult life, from housing and groceries to unexpected life events like job loss, divorce and child-support payments. The students travel to the appropriate stations to talk about how they are planning to financially deal with these events. Success strategies may develop but, like life, not everybody wins. The session’s Wheel of Fate helps decide that.

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Some area 8th graders also have participated in past sessions, Frasher explains, but the real goal is meeting the needs of high school students who may have to manage income from their first job, expenses from their first car, and other fledgling financial responsibilities.

Uplifting Communities

“We believe in uplifting the communities we serve and providing financial empowerment to all members, and especially to students,” Frasher says. “The younger the students start, the better they likely will do in life.”

The MPS cosponsored session, scheduled for April 7, will take place in the ballroom of the UWM Student Union on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. Frasier expects significant turnout of business class teachers from throughout the system, as well as business leaders, legislators and MPS vendors. The smaller April 8 session at Shalom will take over the entire high school for the length of the event.

“It’s often difficult to get volunteers to manage the various aspects of the program and appear as experts,” Frasher says. “The biggest—and best—surprise is when I am out in the community and I run into past Realty Check Day students who remember me and remember the program.”

MPS and ECU plan another Reality Day Check session this coming fall. For more information about the program or for volunteering, reach out to Victor Frasher at victorf@ecu.com or 262-884-6630.