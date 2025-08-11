Managing in Milwaukee’s Changing Housing Market

× Expand Image by Muharrem huner - Getty Images Illustrated house for sale An illustrated house for sale

Finding a new place to live is always a challenge, and when the move involves purchasing a home the emotional and financial concerns increase significantly. Where you live provides the context of your life, reflecting the inner you while setting the stage from which you emerge each day to face the world. That stage needs to be just right; if not, your day—maybe even your life—could turn out to be all wrong.

Today’s housing market, especially in Milwaukee, is more challenging than it has been in recent memory. Mortgage interest rates, currently relatively stable, are always subject to change based on the country’s economy. Available housing inventory—both for rental and purchase—is historically low, making the race for the right residence more concerning and anxiety-producing than ever before.

Plainly put, Milwaukee, like most of the rest of the country, is a sellers’ market, putting buyers at a disadvantage in terms of getting what they want where they want it and at a price they can afford. But there are ways to shop smarter to reach the desired real estate deal.

Stop Renting

In the past, renting was a temporary solution for singles and families. But for most, the temporary solution cost them more in long run, leaving them nothing but rental receipts to show for their housing “investment.” And these days renting is just as challenging—if not more so—than purchasing a home. According to recent statistics, Milwaukee is second only to Boston in terms of having an inadequate supply of available rental units. And that’s not going to get any better anytime soon, according to Nick Hudzinski, mortgage sales manager for $7.3 billion asset Landmark Credit Union.

“In Milwaukee, rental prices have increased 30% over the past five years with the average price increasing from $1,100 to $1,600 per month,” Hudzinski says. “Despite the increase, in June 94% of area rental units were already occupied, which has driven more people to consider purchasing homes.”

Yet even for those financially and emotionally prepared to take that step, home purchases also may be a difficult option. Demand significantly exceeds supply, especially among entry-level startup homes, meaning prospective buyers—even those with flexible options—need to be prepared to put in a lot of legwork to find the best match, says realtor Jen Gizelbach, owner of The Gizelbach Group in Brookfield.

“The Milwaukee metro area remains highly competitive in terms of available properties,” Gizelbach explains. “We’re buyer-heavy facing an extreme housing crisis with a severe lack of inventory. That means there will be anywhere from seven to 14 offers on the table for any available property.”

Responses to available properties also depend on what the properties are, how they are priced, and where they are located, she adds. Homes for sale in Waukesha County can draw more attention than those in Milwaukee County thanks to the area’s lower property tax rates. Communities with desirable school districts also have more appeal, even among buyers who don’t yet have children. Most of all, it helps to understand sellers’ strategies, Gizelbach says.

“The average time a property stays on the market depends on the price point,” she explains, noting that more affordable starter homes and luxury properties with lake frontage are the most desirable and disappear more quickly. “If the property is in good condition and marketed correctly—sellers set the price they want and let potential buyers drive up that price through bidding—then the property can be on the market anywhere from 24 to 72 hours. Multiple offers are usually the norm.”

Be Prepared

Milwaukee’s real estate market is not an easy one to navigate, especially for first-time home buyers. In addition to knowing what they are up against, it helps if buyers have been well-prepared and counseled in ways to effectively move forward, Hudzinski says.

“What can you afford and what do you want your mortgage payment to be?” Hudzinski asks. “Meeting with your mortgage lender is the first step to take even before you start shopping. At Landmark, we do a lot of member education along those lines.”

Buyers should first set their budgets, including non-negotiable features that are must-haves in the property they want, whether that’s easy elementary school access or a fenced yard. That can help narrow the market. It’s also critical to understand market specifics before venturing out to their first open house.

“The average Milwaukee home value is about $230,000, up 20% percent over the past three years,” the lender says. That’s significantly higher than what otherwise would have been a 4% to 5% increase during that same period, he adds. The continued housing shortage will keep those prices climbing.

“Unfortunately, home builders simply can’t keep up,” Hudzinski adds. “Wisconsin will need to build 140,000 more homes over the next few years just to meet the demand.”

Gizelbach agrees. “We will continue to see a very competitive market for the next decade because the home shortages are just not going to go away,” she says. “But buyers still have a chance. By partnering with local realtors and local lenders, both of whom have stronger connections and understand the market they’re considering, buyers will have a much better chance at succeeding in their search.”

Finally, there are no select neighborhoods or hidden enclaves that haven’t yet been discovered where the process might be easier or cheaper, she says. The secret is to search for what you want, a house that meets your needs in an area where you want to be. Be prepared, shop competitively, and work together with the experts toward the best result, she adds.