Staying Afloat Amid Debt’s Rising Tide

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Do you still suffer sticker shock every time you go to the grocery store? Fill your car up with gas? Buy a round for friends at the local watering hole?

That sensation used to be reserved for large-item purchases like buying a new car. (Hence the term “sticker shock.”) But despite early promises of the current presidential administration, life itself has only gotten more expensive as the days, weeks and months roll by. Absent any social or economic miracles, that upward debt trend is likely to continue.

How bad is bad? According to a Debt Relief Karma analysis of data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Wisconsin ranks 33 out of the 50 states in terms of individual debt growth among its residents. During the last decade personal debt rose 28.57% for Badger State residents, growing from $36,930 in 2013 to $47,480 in 2023. Those numbers represent an absolute increase of $10,550 per resident over the 10-year period, which has likely gotten worse in the past two years.

Wisconsin ranks one notch below Iowa, which had a personal debt increase of 28.60%, and just ahead of Hawaii, with a 28.13% growth in personal debt over the past decade. Leading the overall list is Utah with personal debt rising 59.43%, while the slowest growth was seen among residents of Connecticut at 10.20% growth per resident.

Midwest Thrift

So, yes, it could be worse—in fact, much worse as it is in states not tempered by good old Midwestern fiscal conservativism. But for those who literally are swimming in debt, who may have lost their healthcare, and are missing other federal financial safety nets—not to mention meals—it doesn’t really matter that the average Utah resident is shouldering a personal debt load of $80,240. Sucks even worse to be them, I guess.

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Is there an answer? The old trope of “earn more, spend less” applies here, but you already know that. And if you can’t do either, or at least not enough to sway the balance of your personal financial equation, there are some things you can do that may turn the tide, or at least help you in the short run, work more effectively toward your financial goals.

Debt relief strategies exist, but you must first honestly acknowledge your situation, recognize your shortfalls regarding finances, and find the desire and discipline to put good financial strategies into practice. They may represent techniques you already know, but perhaps they are steps you haven’t yet tried.

Budgeting

Firstly, create a detailed budget that tracks your total income and expenses. Knowing how much is coming in and from where is as important as knowing how much is going out and to whom, a factor that in many cases may be within your control. No one ever got rich by cutting out their daily $5.55 Starbucks Caffe’ Latte, but at the end of the five-day work week that’s an additional $27.75 (plus tips and taxes) not spent that can be used for other expenses (and 500 fewer calories that you’ve consumed in that week, too.)

Debt consolidation

Debt consolidation is another effective strategy that can have surprising long-term results. Too many of us have high interest debt spread across a variety of accounts, largely credit cards. Too many large monthly payments can take a big chunk out of the money you have to work with. You can save money by combining high interest debt into a single lower-interest account, reducing the number of monthly payments, spreading the debt out over a longer period of time, and possibly freeing up more cash for immediate usage.

Finding a lower interest rate also will lessen the hit to your monthly budget. Just be sure you don’t open additional forms of debt (i.e. more credit cards), which can undermine your entire money-saving strategy.

Avoiding unexpected expenses

One strategy many people miss is contributing to their own personal emergency fund. Having actual cash on hand as a safety net can stop you from charging payments for unexpected expenses that may arise and incurring additional interest debt. The more money you spend on servicing debt—i.e. paying interest—the less money you have to spend on things you need and want.

Strategic repayment

Finally, consider “snowballing” your debt by paying off smaller accounts first and then using the excess funds to pay more to other accounts until all the accounts (or most of them) are paid off. Once again, the tactic results in fewer monthly payments and, assuming you pledge the same amount to debt relief each month, finds you retiring more debt more quickly and ultimately being better able to manage your money in a meaningful way.

And, no, that doesn’t mean you can go back to your daily Starbucks habit. Learn from your experience and move forward.