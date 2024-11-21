5 Tips for Surviving Puppyhood

× Expand Photo by Photology1971 - Getty Images Puppy chewing on toy

Most puppy parents, if not all, wonder at some point what the heck they got themselves into! I sometimes joke that puppies are so stinkin’ cute for this reason – it’s hard to resist those floppy ears, puppy breath and classic, puppy dog eyes!

Puppyhood will eventually end, and things will get easier for you and your furry friend! Until then, though, here are five tips to help you and your family survive puppyhood:

Exercise: Your puppy’s endless energy can be offset with a consistent routine of exercise that gives them a way to channel that energy for good and take a snooze afterward! Sleep: Speaking of snoozing…A tired dog may be a good dog, but an overtired dog is a menace! An enforced nap schedule is not only necessary for your puppy’s development, but it’s a way to prevent the “acting up” that comes with being overtired and fighting sleep! Mental enrichment: Wearing out your puppy’s body is important, but so is giving that brain a workout! Enrichment helps build confidence, problem solving skills, and can be just as tiring as physical exercise. It takes a village: If you need a break from your furry T-Rex (and we all do at some point), reach out to and lean on your village (friends, family, daycare, etc.) to give yourself a break for a few hours. Reward the calm: Puppies don’t need help getting wound up, so work to look for and draw attention to the calm, relaxed, and settled behaviors your puppy offers! Hand out treats, petting, praise, and all the good stuff (calmly) for chilling out, so your puppy learns to offer more of this stuff.

Struggling with your puppy? Reach out – we’d love to help!

Happy training!

Jennifer Prill, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA