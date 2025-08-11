Benefits of Playgroups!

× Expand Photo by Helen Harding - Getty Images Dog Playgroup Dog playgroup

The benefits of dog playgroups, or pack play as some people call it, are numerous. Dogs are naturally social beings and most have a desire to be social with other dogs or people, but if not properly supervised, the playgroup can become a source or stress, anxiety and problems for your pup.

Playgroups have many benefits for the social and outgoing pup, however, and we are big fans of them! When a social dog joins a playgroup, they benefit from socialization, physical exercise, mental enrichment and reduced anxiety. Let's touch on each of those individually.

Socialization in Dog playgroups

Dog playgroups are often comprised of dogs of varying ages, sizes and temperaments. By joining and playing with each other, these dogs learn to read social cues and interact with a variety of dogs. Much like us humans, the more dogs practice learning social cues and how to best respond the them, the better they do!

Dogs also learn how to play with different play styles. Some dogs love chasing, some love rough and tumble play, some like to tug. By being part of a well-run playgroup, dogs learn how to navigate different forms of play with each other.

Exercise in Dog playgroups

Exercise is the reason most owners want their dogs to join a playgroup. Just like a child at a playground, there is plenty of physical exercise to be had! Running, jumping, rolling around- are all great physical outlets!

A word of caution here, be sure that the team that supervises your dogs playgroup is giving dogs breaks. It is easy for dogs to overdo it and become over threshold, making them more likely to act out. Short breaks are a wonderful way to ensure that your dog is still having a good time and not getting over aroused. Breaks do not have to be long, sometimes even a few seconds is enough to help your dog reset and focus.

Mental Enrichment in dog playgroups

Dogs need to learn to interact with a variety of dog personalities in playgroups. This, along with the different environments, equipment, etc, all contribute to mental enrichment. Mental enrichment is key for our dogs overall happiness and health.

As dogs learn to navigate different social cues, engage with different personalities and try different play styles, their brains are making connections and they are learning about the world around them! This is mental enrichment.

Reduced Anxiety

The confidence that dogs get as they socialize, and engage in dog playgroups can help them build confidence. Confidence in dogs helps reduce their stress and anxiety. In addition, the physical and mental stimulation reduces boredom and anxiety. Playgroups are a great way to meet your social dogs needs when they are run and supervised correctly.

Some Final tips to selecting your perfect dog playgroup

There are several options to a good dog playgroup in the area, but not all playgroups are the same. Do your homework and make sure you are setting your dog up for success. Playgroups are not the same thing as random play at a dog park with no supervision.

A good playgroup will introduce your dog slowly, so they are not overwhelmed and to ensure they have a positive experience. They are supervised with a good ratio of dogs to humans. Supervision of the dogs is key to prevent negative issues that can have long lasting effects on dogs. Staff should be diligent in watching the dogs and paying close attention to the body language so they can intervene when needed. Staff should also be instituting small breaks when dogs are becoming overaroused.

The old adage is "a tired dog is a good dog", but that is not entirely true. Your dog should be content, not exhausted. If they come home exhausted and sleep for hours, they were overstimulated in playgroup and most likely this caused them extra stress.

If the playgroup is transporting your dog to and from, find out how your dog will be secured in the vehicle. Too many companies allow multiple dogs to ride loose in the car, not realizing that if an accident were to happen, the dogs safety is at risk. There is also no way for them to intervene if a dog fight should break out while driving- this is not safe for the staff or the dogs.

Finally, small dogs and large dogs should be separated for the safety of all. It is too easy for a larger dog to unintentionally injure a smaller dog while running and playing. This does not mean it will happen, only that it could.

Milwaukee Paws Dog Playgroups fit the bill

At Milwaukee Paws, we take the safety and well being of all our dog clients seriously. Our playgroups are sorted by puppy, small dog and adult dog playgroups. All dogs are transported and secured in the vehicles for their safety. Each group has a staff person for every 3-4 dogs so we can quickly intervene and notice if a dog is feeling uncomfortable.

In addition, you receive a detailed report card with pictures from your dogs playgroup session. If you want your dog to have a great experience in a playgroup, contact us today!