Dogs and their Paws

× Expand Photo by oatawa - Getty Images

As a pet owner, having recently moved here from Oklahoma, I was so excited to be able to take my dog outside for a walk during the summer months. The pavement became so hot in Oklahoma it would burn my dog's paws within a minute of stepping outside, even at 9 p.m. at night. If I wanted to get him out of the house it would have to be in a pet stroller and to me, that seemed to defeat the purpose of a walk.

I thought "Wow! I'm going to get to experience a year-round outdoor exercise routine with my dog here in Wisconsin." That was until the first real snowfall here on December 19, LOL. I found out that frozen ground can be just as hazardous to their paws as the extreme heat.

It's an important topic that I never really thought much about until I saw my own dog experience the discomfort, and I don't think it gets the attention it deserves, so here I am, sharing what I've learned.

Expand Hot Surface Temps for Paws

The American Kennel Club website states that 85 degrees Fahrenheit or above can be dangerous. If the pavement hasn't been given a chance to cool (days on end of high temperatures), it can yield burns and blisters on the pads of your dog's feet. The two charts to the left give a quick snapshot of what air temperature v ground temperature looks like. The Journal of the American Medical Association also warns not to discount other surfaces like sand, dirt or metal.

Expand Cold Weather Chart for Dogs

Cold weather is not so cut and dry. You need to factor in your pet's size, breed, weight, health and fur coat and let's not forget windchill. Some breeds thrive in cold weather and others, not so much. However, any paws exposed to ice or snow for any length of time will result in freezing or frostbite. Water repellent dog shoes are a good fix for snow and ice. Sizing your dog's paw correctly can be trial and error. I suggest finding a retailer that makes returns easy. Fitting your dog in the store? Even better!

If it's too hot or cold for your hands or feet, it's too extreme for your dog's paws. Experts suggest doing the “hand test.” Hold your hand down on the ground for 20 seconds to get a feel of what your dog’s paws will be up against.

So, before you step out the door for a walk with your fur baby or fur buddy, think about whether or not you would go barefoot on the pavement and do the hand test!