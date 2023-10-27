Help for Hot Spots

× Expand Photo by ulkas - Getty Images Puppy chewing leg

Hot spots are a condition where an area of your pet’s skin becomes inflamed and infected leading to a raw, itchy, sensitive patch. Hot spots can show up overnight or while you are away at work. Now your pet is obsessively chewing and licking this area day and night, to the point you feel they may just chew it right off! What can you do?

First, it is important to clean the affected area. Carefully remove any hair in the way of the hot spot and gently wipe away any discharge. Next, apply a natural topical solution to soothe the area and help relieve pain. A staff favorite is Skout's Honor Probiotic Hot Spot Hydrogel for dogs and cats. The hydrogel promotes optimal healing conditions with the natural benefits of aloe vera, hickory bark extract, and probiotics. Once the gel is applied, the wound needs to be left alone to heal. An E collar, such as The Comfy Cone, will prevent your dog from licking and biting. Another option is to use a child-sized onesie or t-shirt that fits your pet and covers the wound.

Finding the root cause of the hot spot may take some detective work. Some hot spots stem from a food sensitivity. Have you recently introduced any new food or treats into your pet’s diet? Has your pet been on the same diet for years and years without rotation? Does your pet’s food have ingredients that cause a hot reaction like chicken, venison, or bison?

Environmental factors can also spark hot spots. Have you started using a scented air freshener or switched laundry detergent? Are you giving your pet unfiltered tap water? Does your pet have fleas?

The possible causes don’t end there. Dogs with hip or joint pain may bite at the site of the pain until it becomes a hotspot. Similarly, a dog’s paws may be in pain causing them to lick excessively as they try to alleviate the discomfort.

If none of these scenarios seem likely, your dog could simply be bored. Licking and chewing are ways in which dogs try to entertain themselves, and this repeated action in a single spot can cause skin inflammation.

Although hot spots are not completely preventable, there are steps you can take to decrease the likelihood of your pet ending up with one of these painful skin infections. Interact with and exercise your dog daily. Research perfumes and scents that could be harmful to pets. Educate yourself on hot and cold foods. Our employees are happy to help answer any questions you may have. At Bark N’ Scratch Outpost, we think outside the bag!

Content sponsored by Bark n’ Scratch Outpost. Locally owned since 2006, Carrie, Michael and staff are dedicated to educating pet owners about the importance of their pet’s diet. Bark n’ Scratch Outpost is located at 5835 W. Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213