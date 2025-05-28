Keeping pets safe in summer

Our beautiful Wisconsin Summer will soon arrive, and while many of us love the warmer temperatures, the hotter weather can become dangerous very quickly for our furry companions. Preventing heat stroke, being aware of how hot asphalt can be on your pup’s paws, and properly storing gardening tools and insecticides in a safe place are just a few things we should be wary of, and there are many other precautions we as pet owners can take to keep our pets safe during the warm summer months!

Here are some practical tips to help keep your beloved dog(s) safe this summer season:

1.) Stay hydrated and find shade. It’s probably a no-brainer for most of us to recognize that the hot temperatures require not only us to have more water, but our dogs, too. Try to keep your beloved pets as cool as possible.

2.) Offer “cool” and safe activities/outings. What better way to cool off on a hot day than taking a dip in the local river or lake! (Be aware of bacteria levels as some bodies of water are not always safe to wade in; check with a lifeguard on duty or your local city ordinances).

3.) Be cautious when traveling. Putting a sunshade on the car windows, having an ample supply of fresh water in a bowl, and having a spray bottle available to cool down your dog are all a few helpful tips. A car can overheat quickly even when windows have been left open an inch or two. So please, never leave your pets unattended in the car.

4.) Know the signs of dehydration and heat stroke. Prevention is key, however, it is also important to know the signs that something may be seriously wrong with your pet.

Some signs of dehydration in your dog can include:

excessive panting,

difficulty breathing,

dry nose and gums,

sunken eyes.

Signs of heatstroke can include:

difficultly balancing,

white or blue looking gums,

lethargy (sluggish, not wanting to move),

labored, heavy breathing,

increased heart rate,

drooling,

weakness

and even seizures or collapsing.

Heatstroke can turn deadly if no action is taken, so if you notice any of these signs or symptoms, get your dog medical attention right away.

5.) Make sure your pet’s vaccinations are current. Regular trips to your trusted veterinarian can help keep your pet in his/her best health possible.

6.) Keep your pets safe while enjoying outdoor barbecues and family gatherings. Keeping alcoholic drinks away from pets is important to prevent depression and comas, and yes, dogs can get intoxicated, too.

Be mindful of foods like grapes, raisins, onions, chocolate. Fruits and vegetables that have “pits” such as avocados, cherries, peaches and plums

Be aware of skewers, bones from meat, toothpicks (from fruit or other platters) and other choking hazards

Keep your pet away from coals or ash from bonfires, lighter fluid, charcoal, and citronella candles or torches.

7.) Store gardening insecticides and pest control supplies in a safe place and out of pet’s reach. Those, along with other lawn and garden products, are often poisonous and should be kept out of reach of your beloved pets.

8.) Keep your pet away from poisonous plants. These are some to steer clear of with your pet: hemlock, any mushrooms you can’t identify as safe, English Ivy, Thorn Apple, Oleander, Amaryllis, Bleeding hearts, Chrysanthemums, flower bulbs, Rhubarb, Stinging nettles, Tulips, and Lily of the valley.

9.) Leave pets safely secured at home during Fourth of July celebrations. Being mindful of your local neighborhood and paying attention to your pet when these “booms” do happen is important. Make sure your pet is secured in a safe place inside your home and that there are no windows or doors open for your pet to run away.

Additionally, if you are having any difficulty juggling the high demands of owning a pet and keeping him safe, please reach out! All of us at Milwaukee Paws Pet Care understand how much goes into keeping your beloved pets safe year-round, and with summer vacations, family obligations, work, and other day-to-day demands, we understand that sometimes you just need someone to step in when you can’t be there! If you are interested in learning more about how we can help meet the needs of your furry family members, please reach out today. Our staff and myself are all dedicated to providing the highest quality care in the comfort of your own home. We look forward to helping make a positive impact in meeting the complex needs of your pets and keeping them safe, happy and healthy year-round!