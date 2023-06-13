Keeping Pets Safe in the Summer

× Expand Photo: PeopleImages - Getty Images Dog riding in car

Warm weather is finally here! Our four-legged friends want to enjoy the outdoors with us, but we need a plan to keep them safe and cool.

First and foremost, leave your dog at home if they will need to stay unattended for any length of time. The inside of a car works like a greenhouse. Heat from the sun gets trapped, causing temperatures to climb rapidly even if the windows are cracked.

As humans, we feel hot and uncomfortable in these extreme conditions, and we begin to sweat. Our dogs don’t have the same ability to regulate themselves. Once the external temperature exceeds a dog’s internal temperature of approximately 101°F, panting does not help cool them down. Heat stroke can set in within 15 minutes. Excessive panting, difficulty breathing, dehydration, and excessive drooling are all signs that your dog may be overheating.

× Expand Car temperature chart with dog

When traveling with your dog, take precautionary measures to ensure a safe trip. Bring extra water to keep them hydrated and a portable fan to keep them cool in case of an emergency. Also take into consideration the seating arrangement.

Your pup may love the wind in their face, but it is important to keep them from jumping out the window, distracting the driver, or getting thrown across the car due to a sudden stop or accident. The safest way to travel with your dog is to have them in a fastened, enclosed kennel out of direct sunlight. This gives them a safe place similar to a car seat for a child. If a kennel doesn’t suit your situation, a short tethered seatbelt can be used to keep the dog secure. When using a seatbelt, make sure the dog is wearing a harness so that a sudden stop does not cause strain to the dog’s neck and crush its trachea.

Heat dangers don’t end once you reach your destination. Dogs’ paw pads are extremely sensitive to the hot earth they walk on and can become cracked, blistered, or burned. If the ground is too hot for you to touch for ten minutes, then it is too hot for your dog’s paws. You can minimize the effects of the heat by walking in the shade, moisturizing your dog’s paws, or purchasing protective boots for your dog to wear.

By taking heat, hydration, and car safety into consideration we can have a fun and safe summer with our favorite companions.

Content sponsored by Bark n’ Scratch Outpost. Locally owned since 2006, Carrie, Michael and staff are dedicated to educating pet owners about the importance of their pet’s diet. Bark n’ Scratch Outpost is located at 5835 W. Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213.