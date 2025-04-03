Keeping Your Pets Safe and Happy this Easter

× Expand Photo by SilverV - Gettty Images Dog in Easter Bunny Ears

This spring holiday season is a time of celebration, gifts and traditions for many families. However, while it is important to make time for family this Easter, we also need to remember our furry friends. It is just as important to keep them safe and happy. Below are some quick tips and tricks to keep your furry friends safe this Easter season.

1) Reconsider purchasing baby chicks, ducklings, and bunnies as gifts this Easter

While these adorable baby animals may be a cute addition to any Easter basket or photo shoot, they are still living breathing beings. Animals such as these require constant care, similar to our dogs and cats. Especially when they are purchased as babies, many people do not realize their needs and end up giving them up to shelters after the holiday. It is important to consider all animals as family members who require our care and attention, rather than as accessories!

2) Be mindful of what’s in your Easter baskets

A tradition around Easter is to hide Easter baskets around the house. While this is fun for kids, imagine how fun it would be for a pet to find! Chocolate, jellybeans and other Easter treats can be toxic to dogs and cats of any size because of the sugar contents and other non-digestible ingredients. Basket fillers, such as Easter grass, may be ingested by your pet and become stuck in their digestional tract. If you are giving these to family members, just remember to keep an eye on your furry friends.

3) Don't forget to check if your flowers are pet safe

Even simple gifts of real spring flowers can be toxic to our pets. While they may be beautiful this time of year, they may be tempting for dogs and cats alike. Flowers that are toxic include: any lilies, tulips, azaleas and daffodils. (A complete list of toxic plants can be found here!) Keeping these plants out of your pets reach is a must!

4) Watch your furry friends during the Egg Hunt

Another fun activity that happens this time of year is an Easter egg hunt. Be sure to keep a close eye on your furry friend during these activities, whether they're indoors or outdoors. Plastic eggs are easy for larger dog breeds to pick up and may be mistaken for a toy or treat. Especially colors within the dog’s visual spectrum (blues and yellows) may be enticing to your furry friend. If you’re looking for a way to include your pet in these activities, consider creating a treat “hunt” indoors or outdoors by placing some of their favorite snacks around the house or yard for them to find (and no eggs are needed!)

Any holiday is a time for fun and celebration. Just like you would with any family member, keeping a close eye on your pet is essential. We’re not asking you to change any of your Easter plans or traditions, just be mindful of your pets this time of year!