Kibble Seems Safe, But …

A recent dog food recall has the pet industry talking. Some people may think raw food is likely to be the face of a recall, but that isn’t the case. According to The Raw Dog Food Truth podcast, 66% of all pet food recalls in the past 10 years have been kibble related. More astoundingly, 98% of pathogenic bacteria (salmonella, listeria, or E. coli) recalls in 2021 were for kibble.

Feeding kibble is easy and cost effective. It seems safe, too, because kibble is cooked. However, kibble can contain traces of bad bacteria.

You wouldn’t touch cooked hamburgers with your bare hands and then go about your day without washing them. Yet, humans touch dog kibble without thinking twice about washing their hands afterwards. In addition to containing meat, kibble is sprayed with fats and oils that transfer at the touch.

Regardless of the pet food you are feeding, it is important to wash hands, scoopers, bowls, and mats regularly to ensure bad bacteria isn’t given the right breeding grounds to multiply. Additionally, ensure that children don’t have access to pet food bowls. Even if the bowl is empty, the fats and oils leftover could contain bad bacteria that your toddler is now putting in their mouth.

Many kibble feeders dump pet food bags into a plastic container. Unfortunately, this can cause more harm than good. Remember those fats and oils? They build up inside the container and grow rancid, developing invisible molds. It is best to keep dry dog food inside its original packaging because pet food bags are designed to keep kibble fresh.

