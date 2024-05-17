Pet Sinus Problems: How To Help

× Expand Photo by Tunatura - Getty Images Cat sneezing

About two weeks ago our cat, Sir Lancelot, started to sneeze. First it was one sneeze a couple of times a day. Then it turned into 3 to 4 sneezes in a row every couple of minutes. My first thought was to make a vet appointment so Sir Lancelot could get the help he needs. Then I remembered that during the wildfires last year, Babebelle, our other cat, started sneezing.

At that time, we made an appointment for Babebelle right away with her veterinarian. The veterinarian informed us that several animals have come into the clinic experiencing sneezing issues from the smoke in the air from the wildfires. “Go home and keep the windows closed” was the recommendation. We were thankful to hear there was nothing serious going on.

So this time we thought let’s see what Bark N’ Scratch Outpost may have to offer.

Anna, a store associate, was very helpful. After listening to what was happening, she recommended HomeoPet Nose Relief, a safe, gentle pet respiratory medication that is made from natural ingredients that may help provide temporary relief from a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing and congestion. This fast-acting liquid is simple and easy to use. You can put the Nose Relief drops directly into the mouth of your pet, in their water, or a dose at meal or snack time as per pack instructions.

Veterinary Formulated

Daniel H. Farrington and his veterinarian brother, Thomas Farrington, created HomeoPet to bring high-quality, safe, natural and affordable treatments and supplements to pets and pet parents worldwide. HomeoPet products are simple, safe and pure with no known side effects and have been safely used long term. HomeoPet has many formulations to help with numerous issues pets may be experiencing like anxiety, digestive upset or UTI issues. HomeoPet is also safe for small animals like birds and bunnies.

Sir Lancelot's symptoms resolved in about a week with no added stressors like an unnecessary trip to the veterinarian office. If you have more questions stop in at Bark N’ Scratch outpost.

At Bark N’ Scratch Outpost we think outside the bag.

Content sponsored by Bark N’ Scratch Outpost. Locally owned since 2006, Carrie, Michael and staff are dedicated to educating pet owners about healthy options for their pets. Bark n’ Scratch is located at 5835 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53213. www.milwaukeepetfood.com