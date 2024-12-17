Train Smarter, Not Harder!

× Expand Photo by RobertoDavid - Getty Images Dog being trained

We all have a lot of things going on: the kids have extracurriculars, work schedules are hectic, physical and/or mental health concerns bog a lot of us down, and so on and so on. Making time for training sessions with our pups can be challenging on a good day, but what if you could make training daily easy? It’s possible!

Expand SideKick Dog Training logo

Instead of asking my clients to pluck hours a week for training out of thin air, I encourage them to look for opportunities to weave the training and practicing of behaviors and functional skills into their daily routines!

A “Wait” cue at the door can prevent your dog from attempting to shove their entire body through when the door has only been opened an inch.

Sneaking a couple of “Recalls” into your play keeps the skill fresh and makes training just part of the fun!

Teaching your dog to settle down on a mat can be super helpful for promoting calm when working from home, eating at the table or couch, cooking in the kitchen, and when guests are over.

A “Jump” cue can save your back from the effort it may take to give your dog a boost into the car.

A “Sit-Stay” can help your photos for the holidays turn out really well!

Even if you’re practicing a behavior just once or twice a day, pennies can start to add up to dollars quickly! It’s so much easier to spare a few seconds here and there – especially when the result is a behavior that benefits both you and your dog in that moment and context!

So, how can you train smarter – and not harder - with your doggo?

Jennifer Prill, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA