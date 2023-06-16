What Makes Tails N’ Trails Unique

× Expand Photo courtesy Tails N' Trails Dogs on leashes

We are not your average dog walkers. Tails N' Trails specializes in off-leash hikes, adventure daycare, group walks, recall and leash etiquette training, and customizable pet care. Unlike most pet service businesses, you are set up with the same regular caretaker for your pet(s). We pride ourselves on the importance of developing a relationship with you and your pet(s) in order to offer the very best care for them. So much so, that we require clients use our services for 2 months prior to being able to book in-home sitting or boarding with us. These particular services entail the regular walker staying overnight in the dog’s own home, or the dog staying overnight in the walker’s own home, rather than in a kennel or boarding facility.Not only do we have specialized care and policies, but all of our walkers are also pet CPR/ first aid licensed and certified dog trainers. Simply put, Tails N' Trails is not your average dog walker!