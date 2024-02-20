Winter Pet Safety—and Indoor Fun

× Expand Photo by alexei_tm - Getty Images Dog in knit cap

Snowy winter walks and sledding can bring joy for people and pets, but when temperatures plummet and usher in extreme cold and ice, our pets are prone to many of the same dangers faced by humans. Keep your pets comfortable and safe this winter with a little planning and preparation.

It’s hard to resist those big, loving eyes if Fido still wants his walk when mercury dips to subzero. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet, based on factors such as their coat length and thickness, body fat stores, age, breed and overall health.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reminds us that if the weather is too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, too. Regularly check the weather reports, be aware of your pets’ tolerances and adjust accordingly. The AVMA recommends keeping dogs and cats—even cats that are let outdoors—inside during extremely cold temperatures.

When letting dogs out to relieve themselves, watch for signs of distress such as shivering, whining or if they frequently lift up their paws. North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) notes that when the temperature dips below freezing, limit a dog’s outdoor activity to 10 to 15 minutes, and watch them closely for said distress signs. Even northern breeds such as huskies are prone to dangers from extreme cold if they are typically indoor pets.

Shorten your dog's walks to less than 10 minutes during cold weather to protect from weather-associated health risks. Try to keep dogs off of salted sidewalks; the chemicals in many ice-melting products can irritate pets’ paws. Dogs can also get sick if they lick any of that chemical residue from their paws. Protect pets’ paws with products such as Musher’s Secret (available at Bark N Scratch Outpost), a 100% natural, food grade wax that forms a breathable, dense barrier on animals’ paws.

Dog boots and shoes come in a variety of models and fabrics to protect paws during all seasons. Correct sized boots will be more comfortable and less likely to fall off. Sweaters and coats offer additional protection from the elements. Consult your local pet store associate for guidance on proper fitting for your pet’s winter gear.

Indoor Zoomies Keep Winter Boredom Away

There are fun games that can keep a dog physically and mentally stimulated when stuck inside. Long hallways can serve as an area to play catch with soft toys (be sure to first clear away any breakables!). The American Kennel Club suggests hide-and-seek for dogs that know basic commands: “lead the pet to a room and ask them to stay, then leave and hide in a different location. Find a hiding place, and then call their name to encourage the pet to come find you. Celebrate the big accomplishment, once they’ve figured out where you are.”

Find common household objects such as boxes or stacks of books and set up a mini-obstacle course in a clear area of the house. Encourage the dog to run or jump through.

Milwaukee is home to several indoor pet play parks that offer private or group play sessions: Mac’s Bark Park and The Hounds & Tap, and Dog Paddle Milwaukee which has an indoor pool for dogs. UniFURsity Club Central Bark, Camp Bow Wow, Happy Paws, Bay View Bark, and Playtime Doggy Day Care have indoor and outdoor doggie play spaces, as well as daycare and boarding.

Article sponsored by Bark n’ Scratch Outpost. Locally owned since 2006, Carrie, Michael and staff are dedicated to educating pet owners about healthy options for their pets. Bark n’ Scratch is located at 5835 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53213. www.milwaukeepetfood.com