Add Punta Cana to Your Tropical Destinations List

There are sun worshippers who collect mementos of their favorite beaches. For some it’s small vials of beach sand, for others its photos, memories and sensory experiences from their many vacations. Take it from one who knows: The beach in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic deserves a prominent place in your collection.

The Dominican Republic occupies two-thirds of the island of Hispaniola where explorer Christopher Columbus first landed. Punta Cana is its popular resort town occupying the eastern most point of the island, the second largest by land mass in the Caribbean Sea after Cuba.

According to sources, Punta Cana is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Latin America. Why? Try turquoise waters and white sand beaches for starters. It’s also known for its balnerios, seaside resort settlements offering visitor amenities versus the more common playas, which simply means stretches of sandy beach.

“Fun in the sun” is the guidance for any visitors to Punta Cana. This includes fun in the water, fun under the water and fun completely outside the water. Winter temperatures run from low-70s at night to the mid-80s during the day. From Nov. 1 to April 1, you can leave your Wisconsin winter wear safely checked at Mitchell Airport’s Summerfest Marketplace, located pre-security in the airport’s concession mall. The cost of the coat check (hat and mittens, too) is $2 per day with a maximum of $10 per trip.

So, what should be included on your trip to Punta Cana?

Top marks go to Juanillo Beach, with a low-key palm-lined stretch of sand perfect for individuals and families.

A trip to Saona Island, more of the same sand and sun but even more laid back.

Swim with the dolphins, go on a whale watch, or otherwise get to know your aquatic neighbors.

Take a half-day buggy or ATV tour to Water Cave and Macao Beach.

Horseback ride on the beach.

Board a private catamaran tour with a slide and unlimited drinks. (Now THAT sounds like a combination).

Visit Monkeyland and take a Plantation Safari Tour.

You can also ride any of number of ziplines; go deep-sea fishing; snorkel with family, friends and maybe a shark or two; or even take a day trip to Santo Domingo, the country’s capital, to take in a little history amid and colonial-inspired architecture. And the list goes on.

Mark my word: You will quickly move Punta Cana to the top of your favorite beaches list, and there is a better-than-average chance you will be back again to visit what you missed.

Fly direct from Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) on Sun Country Airlines through April 7. Flights are every Thursday and Sunday through January and increase to daily flights Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday from late January to April.

